New York Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: G Jake Kubas
When the New York Giants had to dig deep into their reserves to satisfy needs across the offensive line at the tail end of the 2024 season, the only positive to what has continued to be a problem along the offensive interior was the emergence of guard Jake Kubas.
Kubas, an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, spent time in his first training camp and preseason impressing the coaching staff with his grit for a lineman of his smaller size. He earned a spot on the active roster for the 2024 season, where his impact would become essential down the stretch as injuries piled up on the entire room.
While it’s never easy to take a player whom many would deem a practice squad-level piece and throw him into the fire of NFL competition with very few in-game reps under his belt, Kubas rose to the occasion and became one of the brighter stories of a dismal Giants season, providing help at two critical positions along the offensive line and posting promising numbers.
Still, there were growing pains for the young man, and that is expected for a first-year player who now enters his second season in the pros with an opportunity to build upon them and fortify a stronger role within the Giants offensive line room.
As a guard, there is a good chance for him to become a major depth piece at a position that isn’t as secure as the franchise would probably want it to be heading into an all-important season.
Even beyond that position, the Giants were experimenting with Kubas at the center position as well, cross-training him during some of their practices in the final weeks of the season. That is another area that remains uncertain as 2025 draws closer, and it’ll be interesting to see if any potential battles ensue when the pads go into camp next month.
Kubas was one of the under-the-radar players within the Giants roster last season, offering some hope that the team can produce some promising in-house talent. All that’s left to see is whether he can make the jump to afford himself more trust and reps when his name is called upon.
Jake Kubas, G
- Height: 6-4
- Weight: 308 lbs.
- Exp: 2 Years
- School: North Dakota State
- How Acquired: UDFA-‘24
2024 in Review
For the first 13 weeks of his rookie season, Kubas was a developing player buried in the Giants’ guard room behind Jon Runyan, Greg Van Roten, and Aaron Stinnie. That is until those higher options began to deal with adversity from injuries and to shift positioning along the offensive line, and suddenly Kubas was a name fans became familiar with.
Kubas came into the picture for the first time in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints, playing in 29 offensive snaps at right guard and being almost flawless in his first game. He recorded a 71.9 offensive grade that was boosted by his strong efforts in run blocking and allowed only two pressures against pass pressure with zero sacks to his name.
The following week, Kubas would only see one snap against the Baltimore Ravens as an inline blocker in a jumbo package. He would then shift over to left guard for one game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 after Stinnie sustained a concussion during the Giants’ practices leading up to the contest.
Kubas would return to his primary spot at right guard for the final two games against Indianapolis and Philadelphia, tallying 109 offensive snaps and still not giving up a sack while allowing a total of four pressures over that span. He was penalized a few times down the stretch, though, which took a hit on his efficiency ratings and overall grades.
In sum, Kubas appeared in 197 total offensive snaps over five games for the Giants, with 125 in pass blocking and 72 in run blocking.
Contract/Cap Info
Kubas is entering the second season of a three-year deal worth up to $2.86 million. His contract gives him $270,000 in guaranteed money and marks him the 78th highest-paid right guard in the league.
For the 2025 season, Kubas has a $970,000 cap hit, which consists of his $960,000 base salary and the prorated portion of his $30,000 signing bonus ($10,000).
If the Giants were to part ways with Kubas at the end of the summer, the transaction would cost the Giants $10,000 in dead money this year and $10,000 next year since he’d be considered a post-June 1 transaction.
2025 Preview
Kubas will have a chance to further establish himself as a viable option for the Giants, where, in addition to guard, he has been cross-training at center.
According to the Giants’ unofficial depth, Kubas is slated as the third-string right guard behind Greg Van Roten, who returns as the starter, and rookie Marcus Mbow, the Giants’ fifth-round pick out of Purdue who will bring positional versatility and can play at both the guard and tackle spots due to his experience at the college level.
The Giants are also working Evan Neal at guard this summer in the hopes of successfully executing a transition with the former right tackle, who has struggled to perform against the elite pass rushers in the league. They also have Joshua Ezeudu on the roster, who can play the position.
Kubas’s development at center, as well as guard, could help him secure a roster spot this summer.