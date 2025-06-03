New York Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: QB Tommy DeVito
After the 2022 season, the New York Giants awarded quarterback Daniel Jones with a new, 4-year, $160 million contract, a sign that they were not planning to draft a quarterback in the 2023 draft.
They didn’t. Instead, they decided to bring in former Illinois and Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito as an undrafted free agent to join a quarterback room with Jones and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
Because of all the attention on Jones' new contract, DeVito was able to work in relative obscurity throughout training camp and into the regular season. But his anonymity ended in Week 8, against the Jets, in the rain, when he had to replace Taylor, who left the game with an injury.
DeVito initially struggled out of the gate, but as he played, his confidence grew, and so did his mystique for Giants fans, who had a hometown guy representing the team they loved.
In Week 10, DeVito made his first start, which was a loss to Dallas, where he struggled. However, to his credit, the following week, he responded extremely well and posted his best game as a pro, leading to a 31-19 victory over the Commanders.
In that game, he completed 18 of 26 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns. That earned him four more starts as everyone, including the coaching staff, was swept up in “Tommy Cutlets" fever.
The highlight of his rookie year was an upset win in primetime over the Green Bay Packers, a win that kept the Giants’ faint playoff hopes alive.
The following week, however, everything came crashing back down to earth as DeVito was removed from the game against the Saints in what turned out to be a loss that officially ended the Giants’ slim playoff hopes.
Meanwhile, Tyrod Taylor, who had returned from injured reserve, was reinserted as the starter for the rest of the season.
DeVito finished his rookie campaign with six starts, showing that he was worth further development. There was even talk that he might be permanently elevated to QB2 behind Jones.
That was not the case. The next season, with Jones having returned from a torn ACL, DeVito was unable to carve out a bigger role on the offense as he watched Drew Lock come in and receive the backup quarterback designation.
DeVito was unable to showcase his developing skills until the season was already an abject failure, having been placed in bad situations that only became worse.
Tommy DeVito, QB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210 lbs.
Exp.: 3 years
School: Illinois
How Acquired: UDFA-'23
2024 in Review
In 2024, the Giants decided not to match an offer from the Jets for quarterback Tyrod Taylor, allowing him to walk.
That cleared the way for DeVito to step into the role, except the Giants decided to sign Drew Lock to be QB2, leaving DeVito to be the emergency quarterback for the first 10 weeks of the season.
As a result, Devito did not get the reps they needed to develop further and became something of an afterthought.
When Jones was cut after Week 10, DeVito, not Lock, was named the starter. Tampa Bay blew out the Giants 30-7 in that game, while DeVito, who completed 67.7% of his passes through his careful maneuvering of the ball through the air, failed to put any touchdowns on the board.
DeVito developed a forearm injury from that game and was held out of the following week’s contest at Dallas, with Lock getting the starting assignment.
Lock ultimately became the starter the rest of the way except for the Week 14 game against Baltimore when he was injured, the assignment going back to DeVito, who again had a high completion percentage (76.9%) but who didn’t throw any touchdowns in yet another blowout loss, this one a 35-14 decision.
DeVito was active for the rest of the season as a backup, but he didn’t play.
Contract/Cap Info
After completing his first contract with the Giants, a 2-year, $1.66 million deal, this offseason, DeVito signed a 1-year, $1.03 million deal as an exclusive rights free agent to remain with the team that gave him his first opportunity to play.
His $1.03 million deal is also his cap hit in 2024. There was no signing bonus associated with the transaction.
2025 Preview
The road to relevance for DeVito is even more difficult this year than his rookie season.
First, there are four quarterbacks in play, and he is fourth in the pecking order behind Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart.
Willson is not going anywhere, and neither is Dart. DeVito needs to hope Winston gets traded so that it opens the door for him to remain on the roster. If not, and it comes down to a backup role, DeVito is likely to lose that competition.
DeVito could be facing the real possibility of being with another team when the regular season begins.
