New York Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: S Raheem Layne
The New York Giants have a three-deep rotation at safety with Jevon Holland, Tyler Nubin, and Dane Belton, but the rest of the roster spots should be open for competition this summer.
With the signing of Holland, the Giants have upgraded the ceiling of their room, but player retention in 2024 could also improve the floor.
The Giants brought Raheem Layne onto their practice squad in 2024, and now, in year two with the team, they could be more comfortable in the defense and could crack the active roster this time around.
Raheem Layne, S
Height: 5-11
Weight: 129
EXP: 3 Years
School: Indiana
How Acquired: FA-’24
2024 in Review
Layne was with the Giants during the second half of the 2024 preseason and would eventually be waived at the end of the preseason.
The Giants would then bring Layne back to the practice squad, where he would stay for most of the season. He got three uniforms with the Giants in 2024 but only one game with significant playing time, in Week 16, in which he accrued three solo tackles before injuring a knee that sent him to Injured Reserve.
Contract/Cap Info
Layne signed a two-year contract with the Giants worth $2.085 million, with no guaranteed money, before the 2024 season.
In 2025, Layne is set to earn $1.1 million, and if he were to be cut or traded, he would clear his entire salary with no dead cap penalty.
Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.
2025 Preview
There’s a path to making the roster and being toward the bottom of the safety room for Layne, but it will likely revolve around being able to know the defense and contribute to special teams.
Teams are often looking for depth players who can be reliable even if they don’t make the big play, so Layne will need to prove his reliability this summer.
On special teams, it will be interesting to see if Layne can contribute more than he did in 2024 for the Giants.