New York Giants Drop Further into the Abyss in Latest MMQB Power Rankings
If the New York Giants were a stock, the time to sell would be now, at least according to the latest MMQB power rankings, in which the Giants continue to slide down to the point of being irrelevant.
Conor Orr, the weekly MMQB power rankings compiler, put the Giants at No. 27 this week, down from No. 24 the week prior. The Giants, who have scored 10 points in their last two games, haven’t given their fans much to cheer for or be happy about, the Giants continuing their trend toward eighth top-10 draft pick in the last 14 years and their fourth in three seasons under general manager Joe Schoen.
The Giants looked completely lost against the Philadelphia Eagles in their latest debacle. The defense held up as best as possible, but was still prone to giving up some big plays, most of those coming thanks to former Giants running back Saquon Barkley, whose rushing yardage alone topped the Giants offense’s total output on the day.
Orr, in his attempt to show some mercy toward the Giants, noted that the season outlooks would be much different with wins in games the Giants should have won, such as Week 2 against Washington when their lack of a healthy kicker cost them, or the Sunday night loss to the Bengals two weeks ago in which the Giants limited one of the league’s best offenses only to see their own offense limit them.
With wins in those two games, the Giants would be 4-3. But there is no point in talking about what should have been because the reality is that the Giants just aren’t a very good football team right now.
Things got so bad last week that head coach Brian Daboll pulled starting quarterback Daniel Jones from the game in the fourth quarter, turning to backup Drew Lock in search of a spark, something that rarely happens in the NFL.
Daboll has twice now said he’s sticking with Jones because he gives the team the best chance to win. But the problem is a Jones-led offense doesn’t win enough, and after six years, Orr, like a growing number of fans and media, believes enough is enough.
"Alas, we’re now in the QB-change-for-a-spark era, which, in the New York market, is a perilous and unenjoyable place," he said.
To be fair to Jones, between Weeks 2-5 his play wasn’t as bad as it’s been the last two weeks. He is also not the sole problem on the offensive side of the ball–Daboll seems to insist on turning this offense into a vertical passing game despite not having the biggest piece (quarterback) necessary to do so.
The bottom line is that the Giants cannot do much at quarterback right now unless they want to try Tommy DeVito.
The good news is that the Giants have a road game coming up. This is good for the Giants because they own a 2-1 record away from MetLife Stadium and are averaging 22.6 points per game versus the 7.75 points per game they’re averaging at home, which is part of an 0-4 record.
But make no mistake about it. The Jones era is coming to an end, though for some long-time suffering Giants fans, probably not fast enough.