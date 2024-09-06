New York Giants Final Week 1 Injury Report: All Hands on Deck
It's all hands on deck for the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings, who kick off the 2024 regular season Sunday at MetLife Stadium at 1:05 p.m. ET.
Both teams added to their respective injury reports. The Giants added outside linebacker Brian Burns with an ankle injury, listed as a limited participant in Friday's practice.
But he, along with the other four players on the report (quarterback Drew Lock, safety Dane Belton, linebacker Micah McFadden, and returner Gunner Olszewski), is expected to contribute in some capacity on Sunday and did not receive an injury designation.
GIANTS INJURY REPORT
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
Drew Lock
QB
Abdomen
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Micah McFadden
ILB
Groin
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Dane Belton
SAF
Back
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Gunner Olszewski
WR/PR
Groin
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Brian Burns
OLB
Ankle
--
--
Limited
--
The Vikings gave veteran defensive backs Stephon Gilmore and Harrison Smith rest days. But the big news for them is that receivers Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor, both of whom were limited earlier in the week with ankle issues, were full participants in Friday's practice.
VIKINGS INJURY REPORT
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
Jordan Addison
WR
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Jalen Nailor
WR
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Stephon Gilmore
CB
Rest
--
--
DNP
--
Harrison Smith
S
Rest
--
--
DNP
--
Kickoff for the Giants and Vikings Week 1 game is set for 1:05 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.