Giants Country

New York Giants Final Week 1 Injury Report: All Hands on Deck

The New York Giants have an empty injury report for their Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Patricia Traina

Aug 1, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants helmets rest on the grass field during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Aug 1, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants helmets rest on the grass field during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's all hands on deck for the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings, who kick off the 2024 regular season Sunday at MetLife Stadium at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Both teams added to their respective injury reports. The Giants added outside linebacker Brian Burns with an ankle injury, listed as a limited participant in Friday's practice.

But he, along with the other four players on the report (quarterback Drew Lock, safety Dane Belton, linebacker Micah McFadden, and returner Gunner Olszewski), is expected to contribute in some capacity on Sunday and did not receive an injury designation.

GIANTS INJURY REPORT

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

Drew Lock

QB

Abdomen

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Micah McFadden

ILB

Groin

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Dane Belton

SAF

Back

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Gunner Olszewski

WR/PR

Groin

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Brian Burns

OLB

Ankle

--

--

Limited

--

The Vikings gave veteran defensive backs Stephon Gilmore and Harrison Smith rest days. But the big news for them is that receivers Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor, both of whom were limited earlier in the week with ankle issues, were full participants in Friday's practice.

VIKINGS INJURY REPORT

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

Jordan Addison

WR

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Jalen Nailor

WR

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Stephon Gilmore

CB

Rest

--

--

DNP

--

Harrison Smith

S

Rest

--

--

DNP

--

Kickoff for the Giants and Vikings Week 1 game is set for 1:05 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Published |Modified
Patricia Traina

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

Home/Big Blue+