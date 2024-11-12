New York Giants Go in Different Direction in 2024 Redraft of First Round
The New York Giants' decision to bypass drafting a quarterback in the first round of this year’s draft led them to select electric LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick.
While the pick has, at least so far, worked out for the Giants because they finally have a legitimate No. 1 receiver plus a guy who has arguably been the best rookie wide receiver among draftmates Marvin Harrison Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr., Jay Busbee of Yahoo Sports did a 2024 re-draft of the first round and had the Giants go in a much different direction.
Busbee’s choice for the Giants in the first round is Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. He selected him because, in his re-draft, Nabers was already off the board, having been selected by the Arizona Cardinals, who picked two spots ahead of the Giants.
"Bowers has already established himself as one of the league’s top tight ends. Daniel Jones gets his bailout," Busbee wrote.
Taking Bowers would've been an interesting decision, as it would still leave the No.1 wide receiver role vacant for the Giants. Could Bowers have been the stand-in version for the Giants, who tried to make Darren Waller that guy last year?
Perhaps. And perhaps having Bowers on the team might have resulted in the Giants getting the tight ends involved in the passing game more than they have.
Bowers, who the Raiders selected, hasn't been bad. He's in the race for Offensive Rookie of the Year. He has 57 catches for 580 yards and two touchdowns for a Raiders offense that isn't very good either. The athletic traits he displayed during his time in college have translated and it's clear that Bowers has a path to becoming one of the league's best tight ends in the future.
Would he be doing the same if the Giants drafted him? If he settled into the role of “No. 1 receiver,” that’s possible, despite the struggles of the quarterback. The Giants could have selected a receiver on Day 3 to complete their depth chart.
Some fans wanted Bowers in the first round, but the vast majority were split between quarterback and receiver. Still, there's no denying Bowers' talent and how well he's already translated to the NFL so that this selection wouldn't have been bad in hindsight.
It just raises the question of who would be the Giants' main wide receiver in a room without a dominant threat outside of Nabers.