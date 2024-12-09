New York Giants Injury Update: Potential Bad News for Offensive Line
If you thought the New York Giants 2024 season couldn’t get any worse, think again.
Giants starting left guard Jon Runyan, Jr., who suffered an ankle injury in the team's 14-11 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, is “week-to-week, maybe more than week-to-week,” according to head coach Brian Daboll.
That’s not good for an offensive line that has already lost left tackle Andrew Thomas (lis franc) for the season, and which has not had starting tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) or Christopher Hubbard (knee) in the lineup.
Runyan’s injury isn’t the only fresh one suffered by the unit. Center John Michael Schmitz is “sore” per Daboll, who added that the second year center had an MRI done on his neck which he injured in the loss to the Saints. Schmitz was replaced in the lineup by right guard Greg Van Roten, who was replaced by Jake Kubas at right guard. Runyan was replaced by Aaron Stinnie.
In other Giants injury news, safety Tyler Nubin, the team’s leader in tackles with 98 tackles, has an ankle injury that he suffered in the game. Nubin, who was added to the Giants’ injury report late last week with a knee ailment, underwent an MRI on Monday, the results of which weren’t available when Daboll spoke to the media.
Daboll also said that quarterback Drew Lock, who had X-rays done after the game, is sore as well and was awaiting results of a MRI. Lock is believed to have injured his foot during the loss, but if he is healthy enough, Daboll said Lock will remain the starting quarterback this coming weekend when the Giants host the Baltimore Ravens.
The Latest
New York Giants On SI Social Media
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.