New York Giants Mailbag: Combine and Draft Winds Edition
If you'd like to submit a question for the New York Giants On SI weekly mailbag, please use the link below or post your questions on X (formerly known as Twitter) to @Patricia_Traina, hashtag #askPTrain. Please note that letters may be edited for clarity/length.
Brock Purdy is the last pick in his draft class. He is generally considered a decent, competent quarterback regardless of where he currently ranks among the NFL's quarterbacks.
Why did he last so long during the draft? What did teams miss about him? What did teams learn about his case? Are there QBs in this case who present similar to Purdy?
Howard, I am not strongly familiar with Brock Purdy’s strengths and weaknesses since I don’t cover the 49ers, and they’re not in the NFC East. However, I see them twice a year to learn their rosters as well as I do the Giants’.
That said, drafting has never been an exact science. We can apply your questions to what teams missed in Tom Brady or Kurt Warner years ago. For a while last year, some asked the same thing about Tommy DeVito before things came crashing back down to earth.
Your questions about first-round busts that haven’t worked out over the years can probably be applied. There is no one specific answer to all of these cases. Things just happen.
So tired of these mock drafts. If the Giants stay at number 3, forget who is still on the board, who do you want the Giants to draft? -- Barb R.
Barb, FWIW, I'm not a fan of mock drafts either, but one does what one needs to do to fulfill their work obligations, know what I mean? As to your question I assume you're asking me to pretend as though the Giants could pick any prospect as though they were first in the order (isn't this sort of a one-round mock draft, by the way?)
In this case, I'd first want to see what they do in free agency. If they acquire a solid veteran quarterback, I'm going with either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter (yes, even with his foot issue) and then addressing the defensive line on Day 2. If they don't get a good veteran option, then I'm rolling the dice on Cam Ward.
Thanks for the question. I'm not a national writer, so I'm not as intimately familiar with every team's roster beyond its starters to do a fair comparison. But I think the Giants roster was better than its 3-14 record last year.
Overall, I think they have some solid pieces--Malik Nabers, Andrew Thomas, Tyrone Tracy, Jr, Tyler Nubin, Dexter Lawrence, Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden, and Theo Johnson all come to mind.
They just need to keep those guys healthy and on the field and add some more depth, and I think they'll have a much better roster in 2025. And they have to stop with the stupid mistakes that cost them points.
Stephen, I am not convinced the Giants are drafting Shedeur Sanders. Every little bit of info I have indicates they like Cam Ward better, and even there, I'm not yet convinced they go quarterback in the first round. I want to see how free agency shakes out; that will give us a much clearer picture, I think.
Anyone who fits the following criteria: lightning-fast post-snap processing, decent mobility, a relatively clean injury history, and at least 70% career accuracy. Find me that guy and I'm on board with it.
Well, since Stafford is off the board, the answer is obvious. Win more games.
Are you going to throw a rookie in head first, given the schedule they have coming up? I don't think I would.
I think I get a veteran quarterback in here who can get the ball out quickly and make quick decisions, and then I trade down to get more draft picks so that come 2026, I can move up for a quarterback.
Not necessarily. That's just Joe throwing out all the options so that someone doesn't turn around and say, "Oh, he forgot to mention trading up, so that must mean he's not going to."
Kris, although Stafford is off the board, so to speak, My answer is neither for both what they would do and what I would do. I'm not giving up the No. 3 pick, and I don't care how desperate I am for a quarterback. I think if the Giants were faced with that dilemma, they'd likely feel the same.
As for trading up, nope, not doing that either. If anything I trade down and stock up on assets to use later int eh draft and next year. But again, it depends on what quarterback they get in free agency.
I highly doubt Daboll would let Rodgers run the offense. I think he'd consult with him on what he likes, but it would be Daboll's call at the end of the day.
I think Rodgers has been around long enough to where he should be able to adapt. Plus, if he's desperate enough to want to redeem himself after his failed stint with the Jets, I can't see him pulling rank and file with Daboll, who I am pretty sure won't put up with that behavior.
It depends. Are the flaws something that can be corrected via coaching? Or are you asking me about older players (your tweet seemed to be about flawed players but then transitioned to older players).
Look, I've said this before and wills ay it again. Age is a number. I know a lot of 60 year olds who are in better coldition than some people half that age. It's all in how you take care of yourself.