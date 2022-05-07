New York Giants Mailbag: "Concerns and Hopes" Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or post it in our new forum (free registration required) under Reader Mailbag Questions. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.

(From George B.) How realistic is it to expect Gates to be available to play next season?

What's good, George? Realistically, I'd be surprised if Nick is ready for the start of the season. I know the guy is busting his caboose to be on the field for opening day. I haven't spoken with him recently, so I don't know where he's at in his rehab--all I have to go on is what I saw for a brief moment. But as I've said before, if anyone can make it back, Gates is the guy.

(From Michael B.) If Lemieux does not make the 53-man roster, would he be put on the practice squad or cut?

What's up, Michael? Thanks for the kind words. I think Lemieux will make the team if he's healthy, but I'll play along with your hypothetical. If he doesn't make it, he'd probably be flat-out cut.

But again, he has position versatility, and he is starting to come into his own, so I would be surprised if he's not on the roster this year unless he has a health setback.

(From Jim O.) What is the injury status of both Shane Lemieux and Nick Gates? Is either one expected to be healthy enough to compete for a roster spot in the upcoming season?

Hi Jim. I'm taking a wild guess here, but I'd say Lemieux should be ready to go, but Gates might have to wait until mid-season. As I said above, though, Gates is at it every day from what I understand, and I wouldn't count him out.

(From Joseph V.) As it stands right now, who would be the starting offensive line? I am a season ticket holder, and I would like to see the g-men a little more competitive.

Hi Joseph. From left to right: Andrew Thomas, Max Garcia, Jon Felician, Mark Glowinski, and Evan Neal. Left guard is the one spot I'm not 100 percent certain about. Lemieux will compete for left guard, and I'm sure Jamil Douglas and the rookie picks will also compete. But I think Garcia is the incumbent.

(From Joe G.) Concerned about the cornerback situation in the Giants backfield. The NFC East has improved dramatically in the WR position, yet the press is constantly talking about trading their No. 1 CB in Bradberry with NO proven No. 1 behind him.

If that happens, you can describe the backfield as TOAST. I don't see anyone as good as Bradberry, and the safeties outside of McKinney are so-so. Gotta find a way to keep Bradberry at least this season, to restructure his contract; otherwise, we could be in deep trouble in our D backfield.

Joe, I agree with you. I also think that's a big reason why the Giants didn't dump Bradberry months ago, that they're trying every which way to make this work with him.

As I see it, the problem is that the only way it can work is if they convert part of his base salary to a signing bonus and tack on multiple voidable years, which means they'd have to carry dead money for two or three years. I don't think Schoen wants to do that, but that's how bad things got with that contract.

Here's the other thing. If they do move on from Bradberry, do they bring in a veteran to serve as a mentor/backup to what's a young room? I could see that happening if there is someone out there who can still play and is willing to come on a veteran minimum deal.

Great question, Jeremy, but I think to be fair to both, I'd like to get my eyes on them this spring and summer since I don't know what the coaches are looking to run.

There are little nuances where maybe Robinson is a tad better than Toney and vice versa, but to answer your question about how they'll complement each other, I need to see it and ask the coaches for their take. Circle back with me after the rookie minicamp as I believe the coaches will be available then, and I'll make sure I try to get you a more official answer. Thanks.

