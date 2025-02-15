New York Giants Mailbag: Interesting Ideas to Solve the Quarterback Dilemma
As of right now, I could see them taking a quarterback there if both Sanders and Ward are on the board. I don't think they can simply roll into the season with a veteran and Tommy DeVito.
I think you have to get a quarterback and bring him into camp. I could also make a case for trading back and picking a defensive lineman further down. Plus, the additional draft picks would (hopefully) replenish what they might have to give up to acquire Matthew Stafford.
Truthfully, Kris, not really. Hyatt just needs to continue to work hard, show that he has a firm grasp on the playbook, and add a little more bulk to his frame. He needs to earn an increase in practice reps and make the most of those. If he can't do that, I fear he might be heading toward the dreaded "bust" label.
Mike, I need to see what moves they make to answer that question. I know how I would attack the roster rebuild, but I'm certain Joe Schoen's plan is different from mine, and at the end of the day, his plan is the one that will kick into high gear soon enough.
Circle back with me on this after we get through the first wave of free agency, as I expect several things to become clearer after that.
I saw an analysis of the drafting of quarterbacks that showed less than 50% of first-round selections were eventually successful, including pro bowlers. Teams spend a lot of time and resources on evaluations, but it still is just a roll of the dice. My question is, why not draft two quarterbacks this year on day one/two, and day three and sign a veteran? -- Robert B.
Robert, I think it all depends on what happens in free agency. Right now, the Giants need a lot of help at certain spots, but I don’t think they’re in a position to double-draft a quarterback. I think they will sign a veteran, draft a prospect at No. 3 or later in the draft, and roll with Tommy DeVito.
Now, that being said, I wouldn’t be totally against them drafting a quarterback every year. If the guy develops, you will have a solid No. 2 you can count on, or you could always trade him for future assets to the quarterback-needy team.
I forget which NFL team used to do that, but it makes too much sense not to think about it when approaching the draft.
I think that people are looking at the next Giant's QB the wrong way. You hear all these possibilities being mentioned, like Fields, Carr, Wilson, and Garappolo, and the question needs to be asked: do any of these QBs offer more than you got from Daniel Jones?
As far as drafting a quarterback, how many early quarterback draft picks have we seen flame out quickly? The only quarterback available who I think would help is Jameis Winston. Yes, he turns the ball over too much but puts points on the board.
He'll make watching Giants games less of a chore if nothing else. I think signing him, drafting, and signing offensive and defensive linemen is the path to take.
Win in the trenches, let Jameis get us some points, and let the coaching staff do their jobs to help minimize the turnovers. Your thoughts? – Richard G.
Richard, are you telling me you’d be okay with the turnovers even if they resulted in Pick 6s that cost them games or gave the other team a short field to work with?
Do you honestly think the coaches can help a quarterback minimize turnovers through a scheme? Can you explain how they would accomplish that, short of attaching a buzzer that they press when they want him to throw the ball?
I can't tell for certain, but it seems you are under the impression that if they don't take a quarterback in the first round, that's all she wrote. Last I checked, quite a number of quarterbacks were selected outside of the first round by their respective teams, including the reigning Super Bowl MVP.
Now that all said, I totally agree with you that they need to beef up the trenches. I've been screaming about that now for at least a couple of years. Let's see if the porch light goes on and they start building from the inside out.
I think that the Giants should draft Will Howard from Ohio State. He was brilliant in the national title game. He has good size, a strong arm and is generally very accurate. He is also a good runner. He would be my choice and second round. What is your opinion? – Gordon B.
I think he has potential to be a starter, but I am not sure I’d take Howard with the second pick on Day 2. If anything, I’d rather they trade back into the bottom of the first round to get a quarterback on the option year plan. And I don’t think Howard will be a guy anyone trades back into the bottom of the first round to get.
Can you tell us what the coaches could possibly see at practice or games that we, as fans, are missing (at least I am) concerning Neal's play at tackle and their stubbornness to keep him there? I personally think he would thrive at the guard position, but that's just my opinion. – Pete M.
Pete, this is a matter of timing. I am 100% convinced the Giants intended to cross-train Evan Neal at guard last spring. However, his slow recovery from ankle surgery and his setback that forced him to miss most of training camp put the kibosh on that plan.
By the time he came back, there was no time to cross-train him and get him the live reps he needed, so they scrapped the plan publicly and let him continue at tackle.
Those times when Daboll and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo spoke about Neal–if you listened carefully, they qualified what they were saying with “right now” statements. That, to me, screamed of their intention to move Neal.
I think Neal will be in the mix this spring to compete at guard. And if he’s not, then this regime needs to sit down and ask itself what it’s trying to accomplish by being so stubborn as to double down on a mistake.
Here's an idea for the Giants' quarterback problem: Try swapping draft positions with the Patriots: Giants 3 for Patriots 4, and the Patriots give the Giants Joe Milton.
He has a strong arm, is mobile, and was impressive in last year's combine. He is probably as good as the top two QBs this year. He did well in the last game last season. Could get Graham at 4. Otherwise, perhaps try a trade, give up a 4th this season and 6th or 7th next season. Then go out and sign a vet QB. – Barb R.
Barb, I would NOT trade up in this draft. I don’t think they will need to trade up if they get themselves a good veteran bridge quarterback.
Second, there is ZERO chance the Giants would swap picks with the Patriots and just accept Joe Milton. Why would the Patriots, who have a quarterback, even want to trade up to begin with? In your scenario, who is on the board at No. 3 that a team would have to move heaven and earth to acquire?
And as for Joe Milton, he’s played ONE NFL GAME. Are you suggesting the Giants roll with him, a rookie, and Tommy DeVito? If that’s the case, I can tell you that’s not happening.
The Giants will try to get a veteran bridge guy in here who has a history of winning and elevating the talent around him at this level.
Remember, Barb, the heat is already cranked up under the seats of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. They can’t afford to mess around with taking these kinds of risks.
They need to strike a balance in getting a quarterback that can win some games while also allowing them to develop a draft pick if they find one they like.