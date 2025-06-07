New York Giants Mailbag: OTAs and More
If you'd like to submit a question for the New York Giants On SI weekly mailbag, please use the link below or post your questions on X (formerly known as Twitter) to @Patricia_Traina, hashtag #askPTrain. Please note that letters may be edited for clarity/length.
I heard the defense has started some type of best player of practice award. Can you elaborate on that? Hopefully that can create a little more competition. - DDerrah
What's up, Denise? I think you're referring to the Turnover Chest, which I wrote about on Thursday.
Way back in the day, they used to have a decorative belt styled after what you might see in professional wrestling or boxing that used to be given to, I think, the best defender, but that practice died out.
There seems to be a lot of optimism out of Giants OTA’s. Do you think they have a chance to surprise people this year or is it just springtime hope? - dublk52
Kris, hope seems to spring eternal every offseason. That said, I do think this is the best roster Brian Daboll has had in four offseasons now.
There is depth just about everywhere, and while you don't want to see injuries, if something were to happen, I don't think it would be as catastrophic as it's been in the past (of course this depends on where an injury were to occur). I also think the added depth will allow for the coaches to do a little more with certain position groups.
How close did the Giants really come to landing Aaron Rodgers, and do you think they lucked out by not landing him? – Harvey F. (via email)
What’s up Harvey? To be perfectly honest, I never got the impression they were serious about Rodgers. I had heard that there were some very early “feeling out” conversations to ascertain if there was mutual interest, but that’s pretty much as far as it got.
Did the Giants luck out by not landing Rodgers? Yes and no. Yes in that he has that history of marching to the beat of his own drum, and I don’t necessarily think that’s the type of personality you want in a relatively young and inexperienced locker room.
In thinking about it, I suspect the Steelers knew they were going to eventually land Rodgers, which is why I don't think they did much at the quarterback position int he offseason.
No, in that once Stafford made the decision to stay with the Rams, you could make a strong case that Rodgers was the next best available option.
How confident are you in Jalin Hyatt having a breakout year? – Joseph M. (via e-mail)
Hello Joseph. I think Hyatt is going to be much better this year. This is his third season in this offensive system, so it’s now or never. The question I have though is with Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton and WAn’Dale Robinson in front of him, plus Theo Johnson returning, how many opportunities will Hyatt actually get?
In my opinion, we’ll know he’s on the right track if the team drops any notion it might have had about bringing in Gabe Davis once he is able to pass a physical.
What’s the one thing that could potentially sabotage the Giants’ chances for success? – Dan T.
What’s good, Dan? Can I say injuries, given how injuries have completely destroyed this team the last two seasons? Do we really want to envision another season, or part of a season without Andrew Thomas or Dexter Lawrence?
Otherwise, I think the defense is much deeper and improved, and I think the quarterback play is going to be a lot better than we’ve seen of late. So yeah, I’ll roll with injuries.
I’m not suggesting the Giants are a Super Bowl candidate, but I think if we’re talking success, we have to start out with baby steps, and that would be getting to a winning record.
Okay, a fun one for you. Who’s the one player on the roster you haven’t interviewed yet but would like to? – Al B. (via e-mail)
Ooh, that is a fun one, Al. At some point or another I’ve gotten in a question with just about every player on the roster returning from last year. I don’t know if I can limit my response here to one guy I’d love to sit with for 10-15 minutes to do a feature story, but I do have a couple I could give you.
Kayvon Thibodeaux is definitely one. I’ve been sitting on a story angle with him now ever since he was drafted and we just haven’t been able to connect for whatever the reason–maybe this summer.
I think the other guy I would love to sit with is Jameis Winston, and not just because I think that would be a hoot and a holler of an interview but because I think it would make for an interesting story if we were able to do the angle I have in mind.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook and Instagram. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.