Shane Bowen Explains Origin of Team's "Turnover Chest"
When it came to takeaways last season, it just seemed as though every one of the New York Giants defense's ten fumble recoveries (out of 16 forced fumbles) and five interceptions (ranked 31st in the NFL) were like those rare gold bullions just lying around waiting to be found.
In fact, that’s how Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is looking at turnovers this season.
Bowen has instituted a turnover chest for the Giants defense, an idea inspired by his son’s first year of Tee ball for a team nicknamed the Pirates.
“The main thing is emphasizing takeaways. We got to get better at takeaways. Somehow got the idea of piracy–violent, attacking to steal possessions or goods, right?” he explained Thursday before the team’s sixth OTA practice.
Bowen now has his guys in practice store any balls they take away from the offense in a wooden chest that comes out to the practice field every day.
The goal is to “be a pirate” and fill the chest.
“We got to find ways to get the ball, Bowen said. “You get what you emphasize. We're making it a priority this year to make sure we find ways to get the ball.”
