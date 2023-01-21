New York Giants Mailbag: Potpourri Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.

I didn't think he looked as up-to-speed on the defense as he should have been. I question if he was fooled on that second-quarter touchdown throw in the middle of the field.

I also thought he was late to react and slow to line up on a few occasions. That said, I think Davis has the size and ability to contribute to this defense, but I am not sure he's at the point where he's reacting more and thinking less. And if that's true, then he's probably not playing as fast as he could be.

Tony, this isn't about me. I have a job to do, win or lose. That said, I'm happy for the players, coaches, and staff whose hard work is paying off.

You tell me since you're the one who sees a physical resemblance. When I look at Hodgins, he's an inch taller than Toomer, so maybe that's it? In terms of his game, Hodgins, like Toomer, is Mr. Clutch with good body control and sticky hands.

That's a hard one to answer, Ashton. I will say this. Being back in the locker room and being able to visit with players has helped build up connections. Even if it's just a quick "hello-how-are-you?" exchange, it's much better than how we had to operate during the pandemic when the locker room was closed.

I could see that being a possibility if he's open to that. I know he would love to stay here and retire on his terms as a Giant. And I think the Giants will have the cap space to make it work. Whether they do it remains to be seen, but I can't see many people objecting to Shepard sticking around and continuing to mentor and coach up the younger guys.

The purpose of the orbit motion is to get the quarterback, receiver, and running back in a straight line when the ball is snapped. This can create confusion for the defense regarding who to cover and can sometimes leave it so that a man is left uncovered.

Here is a video clip of the Saints running such a play--take note of how it creates confusion for the defense. I recommend moving ahead to the 0:22 mark which is the end zone view as that's where you can really appreciate the confusion that it can create for a defense.

I haven't thought that far ahead, to be honest. I believe the 49ers have one of the strongest rosters of the remaining teams in the NFC playoffs--maybe even better than the Eagles.

And I'm not so sure that the 49ers beating Dallas is a gimme, either. If the Giants beat the Eagles, I hope they get the Cowboys in the championship game.

I'm sure he'll get snaps and serve as a decoy and blocker, the same as it's been the last few weeks. But why would they contemplate taking away snaps and pass targets from the three guys--Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, and Richie James--who got them to this point?

I suspect the first part of your question might be due to a lack of speed and athleticism at linebacker Joe. If they could find a guy like Luke Kuechly who could do it all, that would solve many of their issues in covering the middle of the field. Sadly those guys don't grow on trees.

As for why the Giants don't use their tight ends a lot during the game, they do use them more than you realize with blocking. If you mean in terms of the passing game, he only had three fewer receptions than Hodgins--and remember, he missed time with his eye injury.

(From Chris L): GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll have done an incredible job transforming the Giants from perennial losers to playoff winners in one season. But given that 12 of the Giants 22 starters were brought aboard by Dave Gettleman, might it also be time to give the former GM his due?

Absolutely Chris. Gettleman might have grossly mismanaged the salary cap in his final year and might have swung and missed on several free-agent signings. Still, his drafts were, for the most part, solid enough to give the current regime a core group consisting of Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Azeez Ojulari, Dexter Lawrence, Xavier McKinney, and Andrew Thomas. And you can also count Evan NEal in that group as if Gettleman doesn't make the trade with the Bears, the Giants don't get the extra draft pick.

(From Lee C.) Based on the Giants' amazing progress this year (which has far exceeded expectations), what expectations do you have for the team next season with a much-improved cap position and 11 draft picks?

Hi Lee. I think the expectations for this team will be much higher. I mean, when you see what Joe Schoen has done with a lousy cap situation and how he's had to pick up guys discarded by other teams, he's done quite the job.

(From Dan) How do you find the attitude of the players this week?

Hi Dan. Really no different than any other week. They're quietly confident and focused on what they need to do. I don't sense any cockiness oozing from anyone. We'll see if it pays off, but this team has been the very picture of professional all season long.

(From Andrew G.) Why do the Giants bring up players from the practice squad only to have them inactive on game day?

It's a reward, Andrew. These practice squad guys help the team prepare day in and day out. So when they are elevated, they are automatically eligible for higher pay than their practice squad salary. Think of it as a bonus. And I think, by the way, it's cool of Schoen and Daboll to try to reward all the guys from the practice squad with a pay boost at least once this year.

