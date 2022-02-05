New York Giants Mailbag: The "Cap and Draft" Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or post it in our new forum (free registration required) under Reader Mailbag Questions. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.

From Javier F. - My question has to do with Joe Schoen's comment about freeing up $40 million in cap space as one of his first tasks as GM. Is his plan to free up space to sign free agents this off-season? I'm obviously not very knowledgeable about the cap and was just wondering what you think his plan could be.

Hi Javier. Check out this article, which I wrote the day fit was disclosed Schoen was looking to trim about $40 million of the cap.

What's up, Willdog? Yes, I addressed that topic in this article. The good news, though, is I think the Giants can get their cap back on track after this year as not only will the dad money clear up, but the new television contract revenue will also kick in for 2023.

From Steven W. - Could you explain the dead money hit when a player is cut? For instance, if a team saves $8 million against the cap in releasing a player and the team takes a $4million dead money charge, is it a net figure, or does the team management eat the dead money?

What's up, Steven? Dead money means the remaining prorated and/or guaranteed money left over once a player's contract is terminated. Example: Let's say Joe Smith signs a four-year contract with a $4 million signing bonus. That bonus prorates to $1 million per year, even though Smith gets all $4 million upfront.

Now, if he's cut after two years, the remaining $2 million from the signing bonus proration either accelerates into the current year's cap, resulting in a $2 million dead money hit. If he's designated a post-June 1 transaction, his team gets a $1 million his this year, and the remaining $1 million hits the following year.

Satoshi, I don't think that's how it works. The question is whether there's a chance Willis might be the top-rated quarterback, and if so, would a team be willing to move up to No. 5 to get him? And I suppose that could be the case if a team were t fall in love with Willis as a prospect.

From Joe G. - I would like to see the Giants resign Price (since we don't know about Gates), Engram, Bredeson, and use their first two draft choices on the OL (RT & G or C), a Pass Rusher in round two, TE in round 3 to replace Rudolph. What is your opinion?

Joe, I'd like to see them draft two offensive linemen and pick up one from the second wave of free agency. I do think Gates will be back at some point. I don't think it makes sense to use both of their first-round picks on offensive linemen (assuming they keep both). We still need to see how the boards shape up following the combine and the pro days.

That said, I would like to see a pass rusher added on either the first (preferred) or second day. And I think they're going to need to add to the tight end group, no question. But again, I can't sit here and say I agree with the rounds you've specified as I don't think you can go into a draft and say you have to come out with this and that in this round.

From George B. - When a QB spikes the ball to stop the clock at the end of the half or the 4th quarter, why is grounding not called? There is no attempt to complete a pass, and no receiver is present.

George, A spike is not considered intentional grounding if it is done with the quarterback under center and immediately after the snap. Intentional grounding is assessed when the passer is facing a legitimate chance of lost yardage and intentionally throws a pass with zero chance of it being completed.

From Kenneth S. - Why don't we try looking into LB Omari Cobb a key supporting player who showed promise while playing at Marshall?

How do we know they haven't or won't look into him? Seriously, things are just starting to heat up, so I wouldn't put any stock right now in who they have met with and who they haven't. I feel pretty confident Joe Schoen will investigate all the players out there--I believe he's already done work on a good number of draft prospects.

From Doug R. - Why don't the Giants run more screen passes like other teams?

What's up Doug? To run screen passes, you need good offensive linemen who are athletic enough to get to the second level and who can block. The Giants haven't had that, hence, very few screens.

