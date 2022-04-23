New York Giants Mailbag: The "Counting Down the Days" Edition

It's our final mailbag before the draft. Let's see what's on everyone's minds.

What's up Hooti? I think it makes more sense to trade down during the draft, unless there is a player involved in the trade (and I'm not sure I see that happening before the draft, but you never know).

Teams like to see how the board falls and if the players they want are there when it's their turn to go on the clock. I can't think of any recent trades where two teams engineered a pick for pick swap before the draft--it just doesn't make sense to do it that way.

What's up Eury? I hate to sound like a broken record, but it really depends on who is on the board for both scenarios. Could they trade up? Sure.

In fact, that could even help them with their cap because they would probably have to give up multiple picks. But will they? It depends on who is on the board. That all being said, it wouldn't surprise me if there's a trade this year.

What's up Matt? I'm not planning a Twitter Tuesday this week on the podcast--the mailbag will likely happen after the draft, but that's still to be determined.

Given your scenario, I would say so long as they're assured of getting a tackle, I'd have no issue with trading back if a quarterback-needy team wants to jump ahead of the Panthers.

Regarding your second question, that's a hard one to answer since I won't quite know what Schoen's mindset is outside of what I outlined in this article.

I don't think Schoen is going into this draft with any preconceived notions other than to come away with the best possible players for this team.

I usually don't like to comment on fan submitted mock drafts because I have no idea who was on the board when the picks were made. (Plus who am I to comment on anyone's mock since I've never hit on one in 30 years of doing this?)

But I will say this much: I'm probably not taking Ojabo in the second round. This team needs starters to emerge in Rounds 1-3 this year. And any player who has a "M" (for medical) by his grade, I'm probably staying away from this year as this team doesn't have the luxury of redshirting a draft pick given the number of holes it has.

(From James T.) Why would the Giant give up on Kadarius Toney after just one year?

What's up James? This regime didn't draft Toney, so it's always possible that they don't view him as a fit for what they want to do (and I'm not only talking on the field but off it as well).

That said, I'd be surprised if they move him this year in a trade. I don't think it's a good look for Toney to skip out on the offs-season program, but I also don't know his reasons--and he might have a very good reason for staying away, which is why I'm trying so hard to refrain from passing judgment.

I do like that he's had verbal contact with both Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll--that's a positive thing. But I also can't lie; the optics of his absence coupled with the silence is a concern.

(From Mike S.) You've said that James Bradberry is a good player, and I agree. So why won't teams trade for him?

Easy answer, Mike. Teams have the draft coming up and this is a deep cornerbacks class. If you can get a cornerback for a fraction of Bradberry's $13 million base salary, why wouldn't you go that route?

(From Harry D.) Would I be crazy to flip out if the Giants draft Kyle Hamilton in the first round? I mean they gotta go cornerback, offensive tackle or edge, right?

What's up Harry? Correct me if I'm wrong, but don't all NFL teams start at least two safeties? Seriously, if a team that's thin at safety can get a quality starter at No. 5 or No. 7, what's wrong with that?

(From Thomas C.) Could you see a scenario where if the Giants draft an offensive tackle they move Andrew Thomas to the right side?

What's good, Thomas? I wouldn't rule it out. This is a new coaching staff with new ideas. And while I don't think it will happen, Thomas did play some right tackle at Georgia plus he was training to play right tackle as a rookie here until Nate Solder decided to opt out.

Again, I would rather the Giants not move Thomas from left tackle, but I wouldn't be stunned if they did, if, for example, they landed Charles Cross.

