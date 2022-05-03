New York Giants Mailbag: The Jumbo-Sized Post Draft Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or post it in our new forum (free registration required) under Reader Mailbag Questions. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.

From Robert P. (via the Community Forum): Do teams generally devalue certain positions and are unlikely to offer a second contact to a good player at such a position? For example, the Giants have had a run of really good DTs that they let walk after the 1st contract ended - Linval Joseph, Johnathan Hankins, and Dalvin Tomlinson. I've concluded that recent Giants regimes view DT as readily replaceable through the draft and lower-tier FAs.

Hi Robert. No, I don't believe that has anything to do with it. It might have to do more with a combination of market value than anything. Joseph, Hankins, and Tomlinson all received richer contract offers from other teams that the Giants couldn't match for one reason or another. And contrary to what it seems, if a team is doing its personnel planning correctly, it should always have replacements in the hopper just in case of injury or free agency loss.

From MazMan (via the Community Forum): What's up with Brightwell? He never got a chance to punt/kickoff return with all the problems Giants had there and no pass plays to the flats. Now I hear they need to draft a running back. Is there something I'm missing?

What's up Maz? Brightwell wasn't much of a receiver in college--he had 28 targets in that regard. Usually, teams want someone who has good hands for their return specialist roles.

As for drafting a running back (which they didn't do, as we know by now), Brightwell was drafted primarily for special teams, like how David Tyree was drafted for special teams all those years ago. Now, will this new staff view him as more of an option on offense? That remains to be seen.

Not really, Ms. Met (great handle, by the way. We all need to understand that Brian Daboll has, in the past, wanted certain players on offense with specific skill sets capable of doing certain things.

While it looks like the Giants overloaded on slot receivers, think about what the Bills ran when they had formations deploying a slot receiver on either side of the formation with Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie. (Sterling Shepard may not be ready to start the season as he continues his recovery from a torn Achilles.)

I also wouldn't be shocked if we see some designed plays in which Kadarius Toney and Robinson work out of the backfield, perhaps as a rusher. The bottom line is that for years fans were moaning about a lack of creativity on offense.

In Robinson, the Giants have a player with skill sets that allow them to be a lot more creative, so let's sit back and see how this unfolds before we start screaming about a reach.

What's up, Liv? I've mentioned before that the Giants still have some time on their side to resolve the Bradberry situation--they don't need to sign the rookies until before camp. That said, I would think, in the player's interest, either cook or get out of the kitchen (yeah, I cleaned up the expression; this is a family site, after all).

It's more and more apparent that there isn't a trade market for Bradberry and that teams know that ultimately if the Giants don't re-do that deal, they'll have to cut the cornerback. If the Giants and Bradberry can't agree on a revamped deal, then I think the sooner they release him, the better, just to allow him enough time to find a new team. It's the right thing to do rather than to let him twist in the wind.

Slayton is a bit different, I think. I think it sends a bad message to the locker room if you cut a guy without giving him a chance. Both Schoen and Daboll spoke of giving everyone a clean slate this year. If they cut Slayton now, that's going against that.

So you resolve the Bradberry situation to get the money you need for the picks, let Slayton compete in camp, and then let the chips fall where they may.

No, why is it odd? The Giants are starting from scratch with the tight end position. So why wouldn't they sign a group of guys to let them compete for roster spots?

Hahahah. Love it, Rocky! Look, I'm going to be honest with you. I am just starting my work on the UDFAs. As of this writing, very few are signed, and as I tell you every year, nothing is official until the contract is signed and the guy's caboose --see what I did there?--is in camp.

That all being said, I think any attempts at predicting 53-man rosters right now before we know what the coaching staff wants to run, where the injured guys stand, and before training camp (where injuries do affect roster decisions) is premature.

I'll probably project a 53-man roster during the summer, but right now, I'd be doing you a disservice if I even attempted to project which UDFAs make the final 53-man roster before I even get my eyes on them at a padded practice.

Hi Matthew. I think on paper, yes, the offensive line is much improved. Will it be the strongest position group on the team? That remains to be seen. Circle back with me after I see about a week's worth of padded practice this summer, and I'll be better able to answer your question.

Color me intrigued, Brett. (And see my response above to Ms. Met in which I said the same thing!)

Peter, if I had to guess, I would lean toward Max Garcia. That said, there will be a competition there with Shane Lemieux (who I also think will be the backup center), and Jamil Douglas, who can play either guard spot. But I'm penciling Garcia as the starter until I see/find out otherwise.

What's popping, Thomas? I think the Giants will cross-train their interior linemen to play as many positions as possible. I mentioned above that Shane Lemieux could play center--he began cross-training there as a rookie. If Nick Gates somehow makes it back--and boy is he working his backside off to be out there--he is an option too.

As for a long-term solution, I don't think we can rule out any of the veterans being extended right now; the Giants will probably scour the waiver wire and/or look to next year's draft if all else fails.

Well Jeff, I mean Matt Peart isn't likely to play this year given how late in the season he tore his ACL. As I mentioned above, Lemieux is going to be in the mix for left guard, so no, I don't think your statement is completely accurate given the circumstances.

Hahaha. Yes, I think I have another year left on my passport before I have to renew it. I've been to London twice--love the city, but I hate the plane ride!

Both. Neal and Thibodeaux play different positions, so I don't think you can make a straight apples-to-apples comparison. And I think both are going to be Day 1 starters barring injury, so it's not going to be much of a race as to who makes the quicker impact.

This is just my gut feeling, but I suppose they feel they have talent they can develop at the position already on the roster. I also wouldn't be surprised if Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson end up taking some snaps this coming season from the backfield.

Hi Matt. Production is great to have, but how many instances have we seen over the years where a guy might have been productive in college only to falter in the NFL? The NFL is a whole new ball game--if it was that easy, more guys would make it, know what I mean.

That said, to expect any team that ended up with 11 picks to not have a few developmental prospects in there was unrealistic. (And from what I have seen, the picks in Rounds 3 through 5 were productive within their college programs.)

Do we know how Daboll plans to deploy Robinson in the offense? Do we not understand that the Giants signed a bunch of interior veteran offensive linemen (many to one-year contracts) and they need to restock the cupboard with some developmental talent for the long-term? Do we know exactly how Flott is going to be deployed?

Unless people know the answers to those questions, I think it might not be a bad idea to reserve judgment for three tears (the normal time it takes to judge a draft class) over whether they reached for anyone.

I've actually been banging the drum for that, as I never understood why the Giants really didn't deploy Lawrence there considering he played there in college. I wouldn't be shocked though with this staff if they're thinking along the lines--what do they have to lose by trying it out?

Hi Fred. Reports came out about some medical concerns regarding Dean. When you're a football team coming off a four-win season and you need to hit the ground running, I'm not sure if you have the luxury of waiting for a guy who didn't satisfy your team's medicals to be taken that high.

Dr. Eric Friedman, who is a sports injury doctor (but who doesn't treat Dean), tweeted this out in response to Albert Breer's tweet about Dean's long laundry list of injuries:

I realize the Eagles took a chance on Dean and are being lauded for doing so, but again, if you're the Giants (the most injured team last year and a team that seems unable to solve the mystery behind why their players keep getting injured and missing time), I can understand why they went in a different direction.

What's up, MJ? Way too soon to call this one, and I'll tell you why: Injuries. I can sit here and make all the 53-man roster projections I want, but I prefer not to deal in hypotheticals in this case.

That said, I think you can look at the roster numbers and see that cuts will have to be made at receiver, offensive line (really), and linebacker, and I think it's probably safe to assume (well, it's never safe to assume, but you know what I mean), that some of the draft picks at that spot might push a few of the veterans to the waiver wire.

That's certainly a possibility, but I guess it would depend on who the swing tackle is and if he is capable of playing left tackle. But yes,I could see that being the contingency plan. But as you said, let's hope Andrew Thomas doesn't get injured to where he has to miss any time.

Michael, I don't mean to sound flippant, but as I say every year, the Giants do not view their needs the same as the fans and the media do. They also do not view draft prospects the same way as the fans and media do.

The Giants, like every other team, are not in the business of bringing in the popular names to appease the fan base; they are looking to win games with the best athletes they can find who fit what the coaching staff wants to do. It's that simple.

(And yes, I realize they haven't done a very good job of that over the years, but that's what Schoen and company are looking to fix moving forward.)

I didn't do anything on Ezeudu to where I can say for sure if he was the better pick over Dylan Parham, so I'm going to reserve judgment until I get up to speed on Ezeudu, which I will do this week.

What's up Pete? Wasn't sure if you meant draft class or overall, but that said, I'd really be more comfortable if I can get my eyes on these guys first through the OTAs, minicamps and a few training camp practices before I declare a sleeper. So please circle back with me with this question and I'll be happy to answer it at a later date.

Hi Kelly. I haven't met any of the picks so until I meet them and see how they're going to fit into the team's plans, I can't declare having a favorite just yet.

Join the Giants Country Community