New York Giants Mailbag: The "New Era" Edition

The head coach and the GM are set. So now what? Let's see what the readers want to know.

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or post it in our new forum (free registration required) under Reader Mailbag Questions. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.

What's good, James? I think it's too soon to say if Daniel Jones is a placeholder. However, I believe that new head coach Brian Daboll believes in him and is going to try to fix what ails this offense and what ails Jones. We'll find out soon enough if Jones is the real McCoy or a pretender, but the organization remains high on him.

What's up, Brian? At some point today (Saturday), I intend to have Part 2 of my salary cap fix plan (you can read part 1 here). That said, I'm looking at more cuts than restructures because if I'm the Giants, I want a healthy cap situation by 2023 when I have to re-sign guys.

Thanks for the question. I don't have an answer since I'm not a league writer. I can only tell you what the Giants have said about the situation, and that is they are not interested in trading for Watson due to his cap hit and his unresolved legal issues. Until his legal problems are resolved, I think there might not be much interest in him, but I can't sit here and say that for certain.

Hey now, Slick, no cheating! Seriously though, I'm going to try my best to get Part 2 of the cap fix plan out to y'all at some point on Saturday. I started it Friday, but a piece like this takes a few hours to do since I have to play with numbers and make sure everything adds up and adheres to the rules. But I will say that I do think they can add an IOL in free agency and a decent backup quarterback.

LOL! Got a kick out of that one, JD. Thanks for a laugh. Hard to say which scouts will be back and which ones won't, considering I don't know everyone's track record. I would think as we move forward, Joe Schoen will bring in some of his own people, but I don't think we're looking at a major overhaul right away.

I'm going to go with four as I think only Andrew Thomas is safe. That said, I don't think we can rule out a surprise or two. But I'm thinking four new starters since we don't know if Nick Gates will be ready to roll come opening day.

New York Giants Mailbag: The "New Era" Edition

Note to Paul N. -- Unfortunately, your question answered itself once Dan Quinn went back to Dallas, but I wanted to let you know that I did see it. Keep in touch!

From Jim P. - What salary range might be paid to Joe Schoen? Would the contract likely include bonuses for playoff appearances, and how far they advance in the playoffs? Would there be any other interesting aspects or incentives that readers might not have considered?

What's up, Jim? That's certainly a different question and one I've never gotten before. I honestly don't know the going rate for a new general manager, but I would think it's multi-millions. Former head coach Joe Judge reportedly earned $5 million per season, so I would think a GM would get more than that per year. As far bonuses and all that jazz, I suppose some clubs include that, but I don't know if the Giants did for Schoen.

From AJ - Why did DG sign a big WR contract when the Oline was not in good shape? He also signed a TE but put no money towards getting some depth on the O-line. He drafts a top RB and put him behind a bad O-line. These moves have destroyed the cap space for the Giants and wasted a lot of real talent. Why was O-line not a top priority? Even when Eli was under center.

What's up, AJ? If I had the answer to that, I'd probably have a career in the mind-reading business. But seriously, I think the answer is simple. Dave Gettleman overvalued the offensive line and didn't account for the possibility of injury and retirements, all of which, when combined with poor performance, wrecked the plan to roll with the young ones.

From Alan B. - I'm wondering if JS has a history with PG. I know Brian Flores has history there, and if BF gets selected as HC, I imagine the retention of PG is a sure thing, and that might be an asset in maintaining some continuity on the defensive side of the ball. Thoughts?

What's up, Alan? The part about Brian Flores is a moot point now, but regarding your question regarding continuity on the defensive side, this was a 4-13 team last year. Would shaking things up be such a bad idea, all things considered?

