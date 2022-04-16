Skip to main content
NFL Draft

New York Giants Mailbag: The "We're Getting Close to the Draft" Edition

Let's check in with the readers to see what's on their minds this week.

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or post it in our new forum (free registration required) under Reader Mailbag Questions. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.

Editorial Note: Someone asked me to rank the Giants' needs from most pressing to least pressing. (I'm not sure what happened to the tweet, but I can't retrieve it to post here for some reason.) 

Anyway, to whoever it was who asked (I think his name was Al), I'm going to be starting a series next week that covers that, so tune in--and apologies for "losing" your tweet.

What's up, Robert? I want next year's first-round pick from my trade partner included in any deal, and if that's not included, then I'm not budging. I would also like an extra pick in the top 75 of this year's class.

Is receiver a need? Yes. But I also believe that out of all the positions, receiver is usually the one that takes the least amount of time for a player to make the jump from college to the NFL. That said, if history repeats itself, expect the Giants to play a lot of 11-personnel, and if there are injury concerns with Golladay, Shepard, and Toney, it wouldn't be such a bad idea to add to this group this year.

(From Kevin M.) All this talk about the Giants needing to draft an offensive lineman at No. 5 or No. 7--do they need to? By that, I mean they found Chris Snee in the second round, David Diehl in the fifth, and Shaun O'Hara was undrafted before coming over here. All three of those guys were Pro Bowlers. So can they wait on drafting a tackle?

Sure they could. They could do anything if they wanted. That said, enough draft analysts have said there's a noticeable drop off from the big three offensive tackles, and if you want an offensive tackle, don't mess around; take one of those three if you're in a position to do so.

(From John J.) Are you at all concerned about the holdover scouts from the Gettleman regime having input into this draft?

What's up, John? No, I'm not. Wanna know why? Because if those scouts want to continue to receive a paycheck, they better have been bringing their A-game all along. And if they haven't been doing that, if their evaluations don't align with the work Schoen and Brandon Brown did, I think you'll see some departures.

(From Paul C.) Could you see the Giants picking a quarterback in the third round to develop if something happens to Danny Dimes?

Nope. Ideally, I'd like for all the top-100 picks the Giants draft to contribute as rookies. A third-round quarterback likely wouldn't be able to do that. Plus, if something happened to Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor and David Webb would move up on the depth chart.

(From Lindsay S.) Given all the needs the Giants have, would you double up on offensive linemen?

Hi Lindsay. Absolutely. Not only do the Giants need to complete the starting line rebuild, but they also need to add some young talent they can develop to the cupboard. So I'd be fine if they picked two offensive linemen.

(From Paul T.) If Saquon has a big year, what kind of contract do you think he'll get?

I think you need to define "big year" for me, Paul. Does he lead the league in rushing? Lead the Giants in rushing? Top his 2018 numbers? It would be foolish to make Barkley the highest-paid player at his position or the highest paid on the team. I'd have to see what kind of stats he finishes with to arrive at what might be considered a fair market value contract, but first, I'd also need to define what has to happen for me to give him a second contract.

