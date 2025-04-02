New York Giants OT Stone Forsythe: The Good, the Great, and the Ugly
The previous two seasons have seen New York Giants All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas go down with injuries that have kept him off the field for prolonged periods of time during the season.
Each season, his injury triggered a slew of injuries on the line, and the team turned to players off the street to play. The on-field results have been disastrous, and the offensive line looked out of sync.
It has exposed the need for more legitimate depth behind the starters on the Giants' offensive line. The team brought in two offensive tackles to work as backups, one of whom was former Seahawks right tackle Stone Forsythe.
The University of Florida alum has made 14 starts over his four-year career and 13 have come in the last two seasons including five in 2024. He provides more quality depth behind current right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.
Let’s look at the good, the great, and the ugly of the Giants new right tackle.
The Good: Taking Away Inside Move in Pass Pro
One of the places that current New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal has struggled in his past is when the edge rusher takes an inside move.
The reason an inside move can be so effective is because you use your speed to get the offense of tackle to overset to the outside and then when you cut back inside they're not in position to close off the path to the quarterback.
Forsythe does a decent job with this; he can close down the inside to the B Gap so that the defender can't make his way to the quarterback.
His long arms and ability to take large steps helps him to protect the outside and inside gaps. Then he is able to simply push the defender away from the quarterback.
The Great: Anchoring Down in Pass Pro
Forsythe has great size and because of that he is an absolute nightmare to get around. He also has really long arms that allow him to keep distance between himself and a defensive pass rush.
When Defenders try to use the speed rush, he can cut them off and force them to rush into his body. He is a massive man, and that is usually the biggest mistake edge rushers make.
That is when he can anchor down and stop their forward momentum, thus keeping them from the quarterback.
It also works when he takes away the inside move from a Defender, which is why he is so good at it.
Defenders have a really difficult time using the bull rush or turning speed to power because Forsythe does a great job anchoring down. And once you are into his body he becomes really difficult to get around.
The Ugly: Hand Placement in Pass Pro
One disadvantage of being a tall offensive lineman is having to reach down to block defensive linemen who can get really low to the ground.
Forsythe is tall and many times gets caught reaching out with his arms at these explosive, physical, and aggressive edge rushers who swat his hands away or knock his arms down.
Once that happens, it becomes easy for the pass rusher to get around the bigger-bodied Forsythe.
This is where you normally see him give up the edge or get run around in pass protection. It is a flaw he must know exists and one not easily overcome because it mainly deals with his ability to stay low in his pass set. That would allow more balance and power to combat hand-fighting.
Coach’s Corner
Forsythe should be a quality backup capable of stabilizing the offense if the starter is out for a short period of time.
Forsythe is a much better pass blocker than he is a run blocker. So expect to see him used more in the passing game, and then you will see three offense-call running plays his way.
He has experience on the right side, so it would be natural for him to come in and replace Eluemunor on that side if he is injured.
Forsythe should look to use the offseason to continue improving his strength, especially his lower body strength, so he can be a bigger factor as a run blocker.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.