New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Calm Before the OTAs" Edition
If you'd like to submit a question for the New York Giants On SI weekly mailbag, please use the link below or post your questions on X (formerly known as Twitter) to @Patricia_Traina, hashtag #askPTrain.
The Giants had a lot of pre-snap penalties last year. Why were there so many, and what has the coaching staff learned about how to reduce that number significantly? – Howard D.
Howard, the best answer I can give you is that the pre-snap penalties were either due to a lack of attention to detail or to the injuries wreaking havoc on the offensive line's desired chemistry.
There’s no particular formula or magic wand the coaching staff can implement other than continuing to stress attention to detail on every play. Short of that, the problem won’t go away anytime soon.
In today's football landscape, why don't teams value running the ball and stopping the run as much as they should? The best teams effectively stop the run with stout defensive tackles and emphasize running the ball with athletic offensive linemen. – Jim R.
Jim, I think teams still value running the ball and stopping the run–ask any general manager what the recipe for success is, and they’ll list both. I think what has happened about running backs is that there’s been a shift in terms of value, meaning that receivers have become the glamour guys, given that the league has gravitated toward explosive plays.
That said, I don’t believe that teams have completely abandoned having a balanced offensive attack. Last year’s playoff teams, all of whom had balanced offenses, proved that.
Thanks for the question. My guess—and this is just my guess based on how the draft winds were blowing at the time—was that Kyle McCord might have been next in line. They also liked Milroe, but I don't know to what degree. I also don't think the Giants would have traded up for McCord or Milroe.
I'm not sure I fully understand your question--did you mean "step up"?
If that's the question, the new additions, particularly up front, will unlock a few new options that I don't think defensive cooridantor Shane Bowen had available to him last year regarding personnel packages and rotating guys, particularly up front.
I also don't think this defense will be pushed around as it was at times last year.
There is a common belief that a team’s draft picks within the first three rounds should be instant contributors. So why wouldn’t the Giants want to put quarterback Jaxson Dart out there as soon as possible, given he’s a first-round pick? – Harry S.
Harry, for the answer, let me refer you back to Daniel Jones as a rookie. Pat Shurmur, the head coach at the time, was in such a rush to get Jones onto the field because of his mobility, which could unlock a part of his playbook that a less mobile Eli Manning couldn’t run, that they pushed Jones out there before he was ready.
Yes, he flashed some, but some of the issues he had in college, such as slow processing time, continued to haunt him throughout his nearly six-year career with the Giants.
That said, you have two veteran quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, who can win you some games. This isn’t a situation like Washington last year, where they got lucky with Jayden Daniels, who they had to put out there ASAP, given they didn’t have many other options.
Let Dart fully acclimate and adjust. The Giants' playbook, as I’ve said numerous times, is about as complex as they come. Dart will get his moment at some point, but for now, there’s no shame in him sitting this year and being an apprentice.
Which of the two Giants’ seventh-round draft picks will make the bigger impact this year? – Steve D.
Fascinating question, Steve. My guess is cornerback Korie Black will make a bigger contribution–I don’t want to say ‘impact’ because I don’t think that’s the right word to use here.
This isn’t meant to slight tight end Thomas Fidone II, but I think Fidone needs to add some bulk if he’s going to be an all-purpose tight end who can handle the blocking duties and the occasional pass thrown his way. In other words, the Chris Manhertz role.
Is it safe to say that by drafting Jaxson Dart, Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll bought themselves at least two seasons? – Jason P.
I think so, Jason. No one with a functioning set of eyes and a brain will mistake this iteration of the Giants for a Super Bowl contender. But the roster construction sure does appear to be heading in the right direction, and it has been for the last couple of offseasons.
Meanwhile, from a coaching perspective, if they can show progress like what I outlined in this article, that will appease ownership. And to your point about Dart, I think it would be a massive mistake if ownership were to fire Daboll (whose fate, contrary to popular belief, is not necessarily tied to Schoen’s).
Give Daboll at least two years with Dart and see if, by Year 3, which is usually when quarterbacks' stock starts to ascend or drop, he looks like the answer.
