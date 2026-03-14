Giants Winners and Losers Since Start of Free Agency

Every year in free agency, there are winners and losers. This isn't just about the players who sign massive new deals or the teams that lose valuable pieces to organizations that pay more; it also includes the players who benefit from new additions or subtractions from the roster.

Although the legal tampering period began on Monday, contracts were not finalized until Wednesday, March 11.

The New York Giants have several players who have either benefited or been hurt by the moves made in free agency. They have become more valuable because of subtractions from the team, or their jobs have become easier because of additions to the team.

Some have even discovered that their value may actually work against them when it comes to being part of this team in 2026. We take a look at a few of those players right now.

Biggest Winners

The Running Back Room

New York Giants running backs Devin Singletary (26) and Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29). | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Under the previous regime, the Giants were primarily a one-back offense. Which is fine; they were able to succeed in the run game that way. Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy have both run well behind the offensive line the past two seasons.

But there is something different when you add a 290-pound wrecking ball to lead block for you. That is what the Giants did when they added former Ravens Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard.

The Giants also re-signed right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to provide consistency at the tackle position. However, a low-key move is the Giants coming to terms with Evan Neal on a one-year deal.

The embattled former early first-round pick has found nothing but hardship under the previous regime, dealing with injuries that sidelined him for his first two seasons before being relegated to the bench after Eluemunor and Greg Van Roten were added to the roster.

Neal could re-establish himself as a force at offensive guard. He is one of the best run blockers on the team, and adding his size and ferocity mixed with a humongous chip on his shoulder will only open bigger holes and make running the ball easier for the backs.

QB Jaxson Dart

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I echo everything that was said for the running backs for Jaxson Dart, who has been known to carry the ball a little bit.

Now, with Greg Roman as the run game coordinator, he will get many of the same concepts that made Lamar Jackson one of the deadliest runners in the NFL. Also, Eluemunor's return at right tackle gives him stability and trust from both tackle positions.

But the cherry on top for Dart is the signing of tight end Isaiah Likely: a guy who has an opportunity to be Wan'Dale Robinson on super serum. Likely is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound, speedy slot tight end with a great catch radius and stupendous run-after-catch ability.

There are going to be many plays where Dart breaks the pocket and is able to see Likely streaking open somewhere, and he has the ability to turn a dump-off into a long gain or a touchdown.

They also signed Calvin Austin III, another speedy receiver, to help open things up for Likely and Malik Nabers going into year number three.

CB Deonte Banks

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The ultra-athletic Giants cornerback may have frustrated fans in Big Blue Nation over the last two seasons, but clearly, he has the eye of this new regime.

The Giants allowed starting cornerback Cordell Flott to leave in free agency and sign with the Titans. They did not sign a high-priced corner in free agency; instead, they signed a reclamation project, a one-year "prove-it" deal for low money, for a guy who was jettisoned by two teams last season.

They have limited resources in the draft, which means they could prioritize adding several other positions early over taking a cornerback, mainly safety, linebacker and interior offensive line. They could also look to address needs at receiver and the defensive line.

That suggests this new defensive brain trust believes they can get the best out of Banks, who seems to have only minor technique issues in his coverage. As far as his effort, well, that's going to be on the new coaching staff to get the best out of him.

Biggest Losers

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thibodeaux, through no fault of his own, could be a candidate to be moved simply because he is one of the more valuable, movable pieces on this team.

The fact that he has only one year remaining on his contract and that the number would create a lot more cap space for the team means they could trade him for assets and lighten their salary cap load.

They quickly burned through much of their cap space on the first couple of days of free agency and are now relegated to adding minor pieces that don't cost much. But this team still needs major help to revamp if they want to achieve Jim Harbaugh's goals in year one.

That means a guy like Kayvon Thibodeaux could provide the necessary ammunition to make trades and acquire more pieces.

ILB Darius Muasau

New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With the Giants releasing Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden being a free agent, Darius Muasau was the only linebacker on the team with significant experience from 2025.

Unfortunately for Muasau, the Giants moved quickly on day one to add former Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmonds, and they re-signed Micah McFadden. Adding to the issue for Muasau is the Giants' re-signing two other linebackers as special teams and rotational depth pieces.

There is still a strong belief that the Giants will draft a linebacker, which further questions Muasau's relevance on this team.

OG Jon Runyan Jr.

New York Giants guard Jon Runyan | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Runyan has not performed poorly as a Giant, but he hasn't been what many believed he would be when he was signed a few years ago.

Now, with a cap number that could give the Giants some relief as they look to fill out their roster, there is a chance that Runyan could be cut in a cost-saving move.

Adding to this speculation is the Giants' re-signing of Evan Neal and Aaron Stinney, two offensive linemen who are bigger and stronger than Runyan.

If Runyan is released, he could be replaced by another free agent guard who costs less, is younger, or is looking for a one-year "prove it" deal to show they are still worthy of starting in the league.

The Giants' moves could also signal that they are looking for interior line help in the draft. There are a ton of good interior offensive linemen in this draft.