New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Here's to the Future" Edition

Let's check in to see what's on people's minds a the team begins its search for a new general manager and head coach.

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or post it in our new forum (free registration required) under Reader Mailbag Questions. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.

From Joanie R. - If my Giants are cleaning house, why not get rid of the quarterback, too? He’s not that great, and his injury is not good--no one knows what his future will be.

Hi Joanie. Before you go banging the table to get rid of someone, you better have an idea who you're going to replace him with. You also better be sure that the reason why he didn't look so good wasn't just a result of the scheme.

Yes, there is the neck injury, but they don't start training camp until late July. Plenty of time to see if that injury resolves itself. In the meantime, I think the Giants will bring in an upgrade as a backup, someone who can complete and push Jones (and if they don't, I think that would be a foolish misstep).

From Olufemi A. - Why did they pick up Glennon? The Giants had a chance of making the playoffs, but not with Glennon.

Olufemi, Glennon had a strong arm and appeared to be a better fit for running more of the downfield passing concepts they THOUGHT they would run on offense. I don't think anyone associated with the team thought they'd get so banged up as they did, yet here we are.

I'm not so sure that given all the injuries they had and the problems on offense, they had a chance of making the playoffs. Those last six weeks of the season were brutal and non-competitive. It also didn't help that they came out and lost three winnable games to start the season, which sunk their battleship right there.

From George B. - Do you think that Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell are qualified as talent evaluators because the Giants have been a horrible collection of limited talent players? After all, their player evaluations are what the GM and HC base their decisions on.

Thanks for the question, George. I am not familiar with who Tim McDonnell or Chris Mara scouted to say if they are qualified talent evaluators. But I know this much. They are part of the team's ownership group, and while fans might not like the nepotism involved, they're going to have jobs with the team so long as they have an ownership stake.

No one was complaining about all the Mara family members when the team won its two Super Bowls this century. Also, look at the front office listings of other teams around the league, and you'll find instances where family members of ownership are listed on the team's directory. To me, the reason for the Giants' decline was a stubbornness to embrace a rebuild when they had a chance and act accordingly.

From Joe G. - I'd be a little cautious about Flores. Why did Miami get rid of a coach with a winning record who just beat the Patriots? Bieniemy, my choice, is a winning coach. Your thoughts?

Joe, I used to have a supervisor whom I adored, by the way, who had a saying that the truth always falls somewhere in the middle. I didn't cover the Dolphins, so I don't know what happened down there.

I like Eric Bieniemy as a head coaching candidate, and I hope he gets a look.

From Ken J. - Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator. Who says no?

I do, Ken. I don't see Shurmur coming back here. In fact, I hope the new head coach that's hired is an offensive-minded guy.

From Jim H. - About a month ago (or so) in one of your podcasts, David Turner referred to how decisions are made in the Giants’ offices. He stated something to the effect that David Gettleman does not make the decisions.

You prompted him to elaborate, but Mr. Turner wouldn’t go into detail. I found that VERY intriguing…especially now after what we heard in yesterday’s press conference with John Mara when he addressed the authorities (or lack thereof) enjoyed by his brother and nephew. Is there any way you can get Mr. Turner to elaborate?

Jim, I think what he meant was that the final decisions stop with the ownership. John Mara himself even said that he approves 99.9 percent of the personnel decisions brought to him by the head coach and general manager. But Mara does hold veto power. In the day s of George Young, that wasn't the case--Wellington and Tim Mara let George have the final say.

