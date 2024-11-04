Giants Country

New York Giants Trade Rumor Tracker

Will the Giants strike a deal at the NFL trade deadline? Follow along for updates.

Patricia Traina

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; General view of a New York Giants helmet prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.
The New York Giants’ 2024 season is in its final stages of circling the drain thanks to a four-game losing streak that has dropped their season record to 2-7. 

Given the state of the franchise, many believe it would be in the best interest of the team to move some of the veterans who are unlikely to be in the team’s long-term plans, such as outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and receiver Darius Slayton, both of whom are in the final year of their respective contracts and neither of whom have had contract extension talks with the team, per a source.

How close are the Giants to moving one or both (or none)? Keep it here through the trade deadline, which is Tuesday, November 5 at 4 p.m. ET as we try to make sense of the latest rumors.

New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari
Azeez Ojulari

NOV 4, 2:30 PM ET. Azeez Ojulari remains the most likely candidate to be traded by the deadline. The Giants signed OLB Tomon Fox from their practice squad to the 53-man roster last week, a move made mostly for special teams sake.

That said, if the Giants do move on from Ojulari, they could try to get by with Fox opposite of Brian Burns against the Panthers, at least until Kayvon Thibodeaux, who will likely be back after the bye.

Among the teams that have been linked to a possible trade for Ojualri include Arizona, Detroit, and Atlanta. However, the Cardinals just acquired Broncos edge rusher Baron Browning from the Broncos for a sixth-round pick, in essence taking the Cardinals out of discussions for Ojulari.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton
Darius Slayton 

NOV 4, 2:00 PM ET.  Receiver Darius Slayton landed in the league’s protocol after getting injured late in the fourth quarter of the team’s loss to the Washington Commanders, an occurrence that at first put any question about a potential trade in doubt since most trades don’t become official unless a player passes a physical.

Slayton’s current status will not affect whether he can be traded if that’s what the Giants wish to do so long as a potential trade partner is okay with where Slayton is in the protocol. 

That said, the chances of the Giants trading Slayton, who is second in the team in receiving yards and has been such a big part of their offense, seems to be a long shot at best.

