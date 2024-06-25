New York Giants Training Camp Preview: LB Darius Muasau
Last season, the New York Giants unearthed arguably one of the best inside linebacker duos in the NFL. The only thing left to do this summer is to determine the depth of the position being them.
With Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden projected to retain their starting roles for the 2024 campaign, the Giants will have decisions surrounding which of the five other inside linebackers will make the roster as supporting cast members. One of those competitors is their 2024 sixth-round rookie Darius Muasau.
Muasau, a San Diego native, spent five seasons at the collegiate level, including his first three at the University of Hawaii from 2019-2021. He started off his tenure as a backup linebacker and special teamer, but would quickly find himself on the field as injuries piled up his freshmen year.
The next two seasons with the Rainbow Warriors would be very productive as Muasau became one of the best defenders in the nation. He posted two consecutive campaigns of 100+ tackles and had 11.5 sacks, five pass deflections, two interceptions, five forced fumbles, and one defensive touchdown with the school.
Prior to the 2022 season, Muasau transferred to UCLA, where he played for two seasons with the Bruins. He saw less action as an interior linebacker than in his Hawaii days. He was still an active contributor in the box, participated in several special teams units, and earned an All-PAC 12 recognition.
What made Muasau stand out to the Giants during the draft was his impeccable motor, quick instincts, and an unrelenting desire to pursue and make a play on the football. It’s those qualities that make him relatable to the inside linebackers like Okereke and McFadden, which they crave.
Still, there are learning curves to be overcome in his long-range zone coverage if he wants to see any time on the field for the Giants linebacker corps.
DARIUS MUASAU, LB
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 234 lbs.
Exp: R
College: UCLA
How Acquired: D6-24
2023 in Review
Muasau played 618 snaps for the Bruins in his second season with the team, including 287 in zone coverage. He recorded 75 total tackles—the lowest number since his freshman season at Hawaii—five pass deflections, four sacks, and one interception.
While he has had his coverage issues, Muasau cleaned them up a bit in his final year of eligibility to post a career-high 79.1 coverage rating, good for the 52nd-best score in the nation. His efforts were boosted by his sharp execution in the underneath zone, where he had 12 hurries in the pocket and a 13.0% missed tackle percentage.
However, Muasau allowed 17 receptions on 23 targets against him in 2023, good for his fifth season with an opposing reception percentage above 70 percent. He also allowed at least 162 yards after contact for the third straight season and two touchdowns under his watch.
- Miss a 2024 Giants Training Camp profile? We've got them all archived for you here.
Contract/Cap Info
Muasau signed a four-year rookie deal on May 15, 2024, worth $4,220,912. His 2024 cap number is $845,228, and he has $200,912 in fully guaranteed money.
If Muasau doesn’t make the Giants 53-man roster, the transaction would cost the franchise $50,288 this year in dead money, with the balance of the signing bonus ($150,6240 accelerating into the 2025 cap as dead money.
2024 Preview
The New York Giants have had a penchant for throwing some of their late-round selections onto the 53-man roster, which could bode well for sixth-round pick Darius Muasau’s chances of making the roster if he has a strong camp.
To do that, Muasau would obviously need to distinguish himself on special teams, where his competition includes fellow linebackers Carter Coughlin, Dyontae Johnson, Darian Beavers, and Matthew Adams.
What could give Muasau the competitive edge is his unique blend of physicality, effort and pure “attack” mode that the Giants typically seek from their inside linebackers.
Where Muasau has run into trouble is when his zone coverage extends from short range into wide spaces. Once Muasau’s defense is stretched out wide, he tends to get beaten over the top by speedy receivers, having allowed an opponent reception percentage as high as 83.3 percent.
He gave up 116 total receptions on 151 targets against him in five collegiate seasons, resulting in 1,115 opponent yards, 9.6 yards per catch, and 842 yards after contact.
Whereas the Giants’ old defensive system might have been a good fit for Muasau’s skill set, the new system under defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will likely ask more of the inside linebackers than simply blitzing the backfield and chasing the quarterback. If Muasau can’t improve on his large zone coverage abilities, he might end up a limited contributor on defense as a rookie.