New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders: Week 9 Storylines
Once upon a time, the New York Giants used to have the Washington Commanders' number.
Some might argue that it’s still true, given that the Giants were just a healthy kicker away from beating the Commanders in their Week 2 game at Northwest Stadium. Still, since then, the Commanders, under their new coaching staff led by Dan Quinn and their new offense led by Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate Jayden Daniels, are not the same old Commanders team that Giants fans could count on for a guaranteed win every year.
The Commanders are 6-2 and in first place in the division. They’re currently on a two-game winning streak, their most recent victory being the stuff miracles are made of, thanks to Daniels’ “Hail Mary” completion as time expired in their come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bears.
Their offense, ranked third overall in the league, third in rushing, third in scoring (29.5 points per game), and tenth in passing, is firing on all cylinders. Washington has converted 51% of its red zone opportunities (the Giants 36%), they have 24 touchdowns (to the Giants’ 11), they’ve completed 72% of their pass attempts (the Giants, 62%), they’ve had only three turnovers to the Giants’ 10, and they’re averaging 396.3 yards per game to the Giants’ 303.6 yards per game.
So yeah, the Giants' defense will have its work cut out for it. Meanwhile, the offense—which ranks in the bottom third of the league in all the major statistical categories and can’t score for beans–they’re averaging 14.6 points per game, which is 31st in the league—is going to be in for a major uphill battle on Sunday as they try to get their first home win of 2024 and avoid a season sweep of the series for the first time since 2021.
Here’s a look at the storylines ahead of that Week 9 divisional meeting.
Who’s Left?
We asked this question last week, and as we found out, the coaching staff’s answer was to plug veteran Chris Hubbard in at left tackle, replacing Joshua Ezeudu after just one game in place of the injured Andrew Thomas.
Unfortunately, the results were no better with Hubbard, who has been a career right tackle, than with Ezeudu. They were worse. Per Pro Football Focus, Hubbard allowed a team-high 12 pressures in 47 pass-block snaps, including one sack. The next closest offensive lineman in total pressures allowed was left guard Jon Runyan, Jr, who had six.
Ezeudu, the week before, allowed three pressures and two sacks. But where Hubbard has the slight edge over Ezeudu is in run blocking, where he is less prone to finding himself on the ground or lunging. And with the Giants facing a Washington run defense that has allowed 139.6 yards per game, running a balanced offense might necessitate the better run blocker, in which case Hubbard gets the nod.
Trade Winds Hints
The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and who plays and who doesn’t in this game could yield some clues as to what might be cooking regarding potential deals. Receiver Darius Slayton, linebacker Azeez Ojulari, and offensive tackle Evan Neal have all been mentioned as potential trade candidates for the Giants should they continue to lose.
But don’t expect Giants general manager Joe Schoen to give guys away for nothing. Slayton (420 yards on 29 receptions, one touchdown) has been a solid receiver whose numbers aren’t far off from rookie Malik Nabers's. However, the Giants will have competition in terms of receivers who are likely trade candidates, such as Mike Williams of the Jets and Cooper Kupp of the Rams.
Ojulari, who has been filling in for Kayvon Thibodeaux, is second on the team in sacks with six, three behind team leader Dexter Lawrence. Since being inserted into the starting lineup, he has had five sacks in the last three weeks and 13 of his 19 pressures during the season. Ojulari would likely draw more than just a sixth or seventh-round pick from a team needing a pass rusher (hello, Detroit?).
If Ojulari is moved, the Giants likely expect to have Thibodeaux back sooner rather than later, probably after the bye. Should they move on from their 2021 second-round pick, they could theoretically try to get by with Tomon Fox in the lineup.
Neal, the 2022 first-round pick who can’t seem to get on the field despite the issues at offensive tackle, is the least likely to be sought after in a trade, but it is still a possibility. The Giants are unlikely to pick up the option year in his contract next spring, which means he’s likely on borrowed time unless there is a bigger plan for him that no one outside 1925 Giants Drive has caught wind of.
There could always be a surprise trade candidate no one mentions, but still, if the Giants are serious about moving someone, how much he plays or doesn't play Sunday could yield some clues.
Injuries
Giants running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr., who has clearly taken over RB1, is in concussion protocol, and while he can’t be ruled out yet, coming off a short work week might make things much more difficult for him to return in time for Sunday.
Other injuries to watch include cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson (neck), Cor’Dale Flott (groin), and Tre Hawkins (ankle). Of those three, Hawkins was the only one active on Monday night, but he didn’t see any snaps as the plan was to deploy him only in an emergency.
And then, let’s not forget about those on IR who are eligible to return. Is Graham Gano, for instance, closer to being ready after sitting out half the season with a hamstring issue? Chances are the Giants will wait until after the bye, as long as current kicker Greg Joseph is holding his own, but eventually, one would think Gano will be back this season.
Is punt returner Gunner Olszewski any closer to being ready to return? Olszewski doesn’t get mentioned much when injured players are discussed. Still, considering how lifeless the Giants punt return production has been–the Giants are ranked 31st with a 6.1 average–a healthy Olszewski could be just what the doctor ordered.