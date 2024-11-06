New York Giants Week 10 Storylines: Daniel Jones's Last Hurrah?
The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers are taking their respective 2-7 shows on the road this week to Deutschland–actually to Munich, Germany.
The Giants are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, while the Panthers are coming off a huge, momentum-lifting upset win against New Orleans last week. Can the Panthers, averaging 16.3 points per game, upset the Giants, who average 15.4 points?
We’ll find out Sunday morning, but for now, here’s a look at the top stories ahead of the game.
Who’s Playing QB for Carolina?
Panthers head coach, Dave Canales, likely knows who will be his starting quarterback on Sunday, but he’s keeping that information close to the vest for competitive purposes.
Not that he needs to, as any coaching staff with half a brain would probably do work on all the quarterbacks since one never knows when the backup might be called upon.
Daniel’s Last Hurrah?
In case you missed it, Daniel Jones remains the starting quarterback for the Giants this week. But it’s fair to wonder how much longer the team plans to ride with Jones, especially if they lose to the Panthers on Sunday, putting them at 2-8 on the year.
With that $23 million injury guarantee staring them squarely in the face, do they continue with Jones regardless, or do they take advantage of the bye week and start getting Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito ready for their Week 12 home game against Tampa Bay?
A decision becomes important because if the Giants lose to the Panthers and then to the Bucs, they would have a short work week before they travel to Dallas for their Thanksgiving date with the Cowboys. This would probably not be enough time to get enough quality practice reps for Lock or DeVito, as they’d see if they started earlier.
This probably becomes moot if the Giants win on Sunday, especially if Jones plays lights out, but still, it’s something to keep an eye on.
Will Darius Slayton Be Ready?
Wide receiver Darius Slayton is currently in the concussion protocol, which would jeopardize his status for Sunday. This is actually Slayton’s second concussion this season–he dealt with a concussion in the Week 1 loss to the Vikings, but he cleared the protocol in time for the Week 2 game at Washington.
Now? It depends on the severity of this concussion, but trans-Atlantic travel is also a factor. Daboll said on Monday that travel won’t be an issue provided Slayton is progressing through the protocol, but what he does or doesn’t do in practice on Wednesday and Thursday will offer some clues.
Window Openings
On Monday, head coach Brian Daboll said there was a chance the 21-day window could open for kicker Graham Gano (hamstring), who has been on IR since Week 3.
The Giants went with rookie Jude McAtamney last week after veteran Greg Joseph suffered an abdominal injury that was significant enough to land him on IR. McAtamney held his own in limited opportunities, but the fact that the Giants didn’t call any of the kickers they auditioned after Gano initially went down with his injury could hint that the veteran is getting closer.
If he’s not, the Giants could easily roll with McAtamney again this weekend. They would then have the bye, giving Gano an extra two weeks to ensure his hamstring is fully healed.