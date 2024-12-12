New York Giants Week 15: A Look at the Baltimore Ravens Defense
The New York Giants will once again start Tommy DeVito this weekend against a Baltimore Ravens defense that’s allowed the most passing yards per game but the fewest rushing yards per game this year.
Personnel
This defense front runs through Nnamdi Madubuike, Odafe Oweh, and Kyle Van Noy (questionable this week), and there is a rotation between Travis Jones and Broderick Washington on the interior.
Madubuike, Oweh, and Van Noy have been productive pass-rushers this season, having combined for 120 pressures so far.
On the second level, Roquan Smith leads the way, with Malik Harrison and Trent Simpson as the other major contributors.
All three can line up as off-ball backers or closer to the line of scrimmage and contribute as either rushers or in coverage.
The secondary is far from elite but has some elite players in Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey. Humphrey has played more in the slot this year than in years past so that he can play in coverage and be used as a pass-rusher, something he hasn’t done much of since 2020.
Brandon Stephens and Nate Wiggins are the primary players on the outside. While Stephens has been about league-average, Wiggins has impressed me in coverage.
Ar’Darius Washington was added alongside Hamilton at safety after the team opted to bench former star safety Marcus Williams.
Washington’s versatility in coverage has helped stabilize this defense somewhat after the whole defense struggled with Williams back there.
Scheme
The Ravens' defensive scheme might be the most versatile in the NFL in terms of both their pass-rush plan and the coverages they call.
With a blitz rate of 20.3%, the Ravens are the sixth least blitzing defense in the NFL.
Despite not blitzing, that doesn’t mean that the Ravens aren’t aggressive - they just get things done differently.
The Ravens will use simulated pressures to help them generate actual pressure on quarterbacks.
Simulated pressures crowd the line of scrimmage to look as if the defense is blitzing, but then the defense drops either seven or eight in coverage, usually sending all three or four rushers on the same side to overload the offensive line.
Everyone is a pass-rushing threat in this system, and the Giants need to be aware of that possibility.
Overview
The Ravens' run defense is the best in the NFL, both in terms of yards per game allowed (82.7) and yards per carry allowed (3.5).
The Giants' offense will have its hands full, but the most likely way to attack this defense is with underneath passes that create yards after the catch.
Even with DeVito at the helm, the Giants should look to move the ball by dinking and dunking, then taking the occasional deep shot.
The run game is unlikely to be effective this game so DeVito needs to be on his game.
