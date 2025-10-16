Can Giants Bottle Up Bo Nix, Broncos Offense?
The New York Giants defense is set to take on a Denver Broncos offense that scored just 13 points against the Jets on Sunday in London.
Personnel
The Broncos drafted Bo Nix to be their starting quarterback, and he’s a perfect Sean Payton quarterback. Nix keeps the offense on-target and on task, evades pressure, and can create plays with his legs.
However, when Nix is forced to play out of structure due to pressure, that’s when things tend to get messy for him.
Overall, Nix is a high-floor quarterback who fits the system but isn’t anything the Giants haven’t already seen this year.
At running back, the Broncos have JK Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey, though Dobbins gets the majority of touches, with Harvey a bigger weapon in the passing game.
Dobbins is having one of his best per-touch years in recent memory and is on pace for the first 1,000-yard season of his career.
Harvey is an explosive athlete who just hasn’t popped yet, but he’s a threat every time he touches them all, and that’s why he was drafted so high.
Cortland Sutton remains one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL.
He might be one of the few wide receivers who is truly quarterback-proof, producing no matter who his quarterback is, like Terry McLaurin of the Commanders.
Outside of this past weekend’s Jets game, Sutton was coming off three straight games with at least five catches and 80 yards.
Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr. are the deep threats of this offense, although, like Harvey, Mims hasn’t erupted yet.
Franklin has come into his own this year after a disappointing rookie season, but his chemistry with Nix from Oregon is evident.
The Broncos use two tight ends, mostly Adam Trautman and former Giants tight end and first-round pick Evan Engram.
Engram plays a role known as the “Joker” in this Sean Payton offense, allowing him to contribute as a receiver and runner while being moved all over the formation.
Trautman is the blocking tight end who plays the overwhelming majority of his snaps on the right side of the offensive line, probably due to McGlinchey needing more help than Bolles.
From left to right, the Broncos' Week 1 offensive line was made up of Garrett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey.
Powers and his backup, former Giant Matt Peart, are both on IR, meaning Alex Placzewski or the recently promoted Calvin Throckmorton could get the start there.
Bolles is having one of the better seasons of any tackle in the NFL right now and has yet to allow a sack, while McGlinchey has had his fair share of struggles this year on the other side.
On the interior, Meinerz is a force, while Wattenburg, like John Michael Schmitz for the Giants, values IQ more than dominant blocking.
Scheme
This Broncos offense is still a Sean Payton offense, through and through.
The focus is to generate quick, easy looks for your quarterback using play-action, quick underneath throws, and occasionally taking deep shots downfield.
Where this offense differs from the usual Drew Brees variation is that it uses the RPO to let Nix use his legs more.
The offense is going to live in 11- and 12-personnel, often trying to create mismatches, depending on the defense.
The Broncos also have the unique skill set of a player like Engram, who is technically a tight end but doesn’t move like a wide receiver anymore, yet still moves better than most tight ends in the NFL.
Because of this, when the Broncos offense goes into 12 personnel, it’s actually more like 11.5 personnel.
The Broncos will use the screen game to create easy completions and explosive plays, while their run game has been one of the better in the league this year.
Nix and Payton are a true match made in heaven scheme-wise because Payton loves generating underneath throws over the middle of the field. This was one of the reasons he and Russell Wilson were never going to work, and dating back to college, Nix has loved that type of throw.
Overview
This Giants defense needs to play disciplined football to avoid being exposed by this offense.
Eye discipline will be vitally important when defending the play-action passing game and when trying to sift through the Broncos' movement behind the line of scrimmage.
The pass rush getting Nix off his mark will be important, as he tends to make more mistakes. However, because of how quickly he gets the ball out, it’s difficult to generate consistent pressure on him.
Even when the Giants generate pressure, the secondary must uphold their responsibilities because Nix has a very low pressure-to-sack ratio, extending plays with his legs and finding receivers in open space.
Figuring out a plan to limit Engram will also be important, as Payton, being as petty as he is, might try to have Engram have a big game.
