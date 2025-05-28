New York Giants WR Malik Nabers Held Out of OTA 2 with Toe Issue
New York Giants star receiver Malik Nabers was held out of the team's second OTA practice on Wednesday due to a lingering toe issue.
Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that Nabers, the sixth overall pick in last year's draft who had a dazzling rookie season, has been dealing with the issue since his days at LSU and that they simply wanted to be smart about their handling of the issue given where things stand at this point in the offseason calendar.
"We're being mindful of his toe that he's had. Nothing serious, but we're being smart with him in terms of the rehab part of it. So that's where we're at," Daboll said.
The head coach added that NAbers did not have an offseason procedure.
"Our doctors, our trainers, have a plan to kind of move him along, and he's been doing a good job with that," Daboll added.
Last year, Nabers was on the injury report with a toe issue toward the back half of the season. While it's hoped that rest will keep him on the field this coming season, this development could be worth watching, especially given all the snaps Nabers is expected to get on offense this year.
In other injury-related news, left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) was held out of drills. Thomas is recovering from a Lisfranc injury suffered last season that ended his 2024 campaign early, so the plan with him appears to be to take things slowly as he completes the latter part of his rehabilitation.
Left guard Jon Runyan, Jr (shoulder) was held out of drills as he’s in the final stages of his rehab. Defensive back Anthony Johnson (shoulder) was also held out of drills.
Daboll also mentioned that a couple of players were missing due to a stomach bug, but he didn't specify who.
Defensive lineman Dexter Lawerence II (elbow) went through warmups and individual drills but was held out of team drills. Tight end Theo Johnson (foot) did everything, including agility drills, and didn’t appear to have any lingering effects from his injury.
Cornerback Paulson Adebo (leg) also seemed to be moving well, working with the first-team defense.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.