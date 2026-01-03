Giants Offensive Line Takes Another Dip in Weekly PFF Rankings

When the New York Giants season reaches its end following their Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys and the time to kick back and reflect upon what went right or wrong with the ultimate results begins, it'll be a rare surprise to not hear a lot of groaning about the offensive line that had been a constant subject over the previous several years for the franchise.

It's actually been quite the opposite for the once beleaguered position group, which, despite being questioned for bringing back all five starters from the 2024 campaign, has made massive strides towards becoming a respectable unit among the league’s competing fronts.

As the year rounds the final stretch, their familiarity playing alongside one another has arguably become their biggest strength, as they continue to hold up well for quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Giants' core of playmakers, putting forth some impressive offensive performances as of late.

Like most NFL teams during this time of the season, injuries are rampant, and some of that veteran presence, more particularly left tackle Andrew Thomas and center John Michael Schmitz, has been removed in exchange for younger blockers who have been tasked with finishing the race for New York.

Anytime a team loses a pair of trusty, experienced starters along the front lines, it’s going to get noticed by the opponent. The same goes for Pro Football Focus, whose positive acknowledgment of the Giants’ party of five has taken some hits late in the 2025 slate.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) fakes a hand off to running back Devin Singletary (26) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

For the second straight week, the outlet dropped the Giants’ wall of protectors in their final offensive line rankings ahead of Sunday’s finale at MetLife Stadium, dropping two spots to No. 12 to relinquish the place they’d been holding in the top 10 teams.

“The Giants' front helped secure a win over the Raiders with steady work in pass protection,” PFF’s rankings curator Zoltán Buday said.

“New York faced 35 dropbacks and surrendered six pressures, including one sack and one quarterback hit, resulting in a 90.0 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating, tied for eighth best this week.”

“Jon Runyan returned to the lineup following his injury and garnered a league-best 89.3 PFF pass-blocking grade in Week 17 after not allowing a single pressure to Las Vegas.”

Given the efficient numbers that the Giants have been able to put up in their last two contests with Minnesota and Las Vegas, it seems odd that Pro Football Focus would send the group dipping twice after hanging amongst the NFL’s for several weeks.

There is no doubt that the injury factor is a frustrating one for Big Blue, which was finally enjoying a journey in which all five starters had missed only a combined five games heading into Week 16. Thomas, the league’s fourth-highest graded tackle, had been the best surprise of them all after he had struggled to stay on the field amid lower-body ailments.

With Thomas being the difference maker that he tends to be as the full-time blindside blocker allowing just one and 13 total pressures in the same number of games, the Giants' starting five have all posted pass block efficiency rates above 97.1% and lifted the team into the top 20 in both pass and run block win rates with one weekend left in the regular season.

The only shame amidst their stellar work has been the other injuries to key playmakers in the offensive huddle, such as Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, and the early defensive woes that have often erased the dirty yards and points put up by the offensive side.

Even with the slate all but wrapped up in a couple of weeks, it was still another wrench in the encouraging growth the offensive line has been taking. Hopefully, it carries forward into 2026, with some extra beef expected to be added over the offseason.

That was also a real concern about the overall depth of their Giants’ offensive line behind their first line of veterans, and the benefit of such injuries is that the team can gain some valuable answers about a few of their reserve options.

None more promising than rookie Marcus Mbow, who has stepped in for Thomas and looked up to par in his first two starts, where he has played in 100 combined snaps and allowed just one sack and seven total pressures, which are both improvements from his earlier starts in Weeks 2-3, when he posted one sack and nine pressures.

The Giants also received solid production from Austin Schlottmann (1 pressure in 64 snaps) and Aaron Stinnie (1 pressure in 57 snaps) in that same down, offering hope that the franchise is starting to build out the right foundation to help Dart continue his development as the lead signal caller and be more effective next season.

The group will have one more outing to add to their resumes before it’s all said and done, and if they can finish strong against the Cowboys, they might see their ranking sneak back into the top ten as an ode to their resiliency throughout a pretty dismal season for the organization.

The Giants still need to improve in other areas before they fully earn the rest of the league's respect. Still, it has to be a serious relief to feel the weight of their prior issues up front start to disappear and hopefully remain that way for the long haul.

