Next Man Up? New York Giants Confident in Receiver Jalin Hyatt
The New York Giants would rather not envision a week without rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who is not only their leading receiver in receptions (35), yards (386), and pass targets (51) but also responsible for 32.5% of the team’s offense through four games.
But there’s a possibility they might, thanks to Nabers being in what head coach Brian Daboll described as the “early stages” of the league’s five-phase concussion protocol. While it’s not known what phase Nabers is in, based on the five steps and the fact that he did not practice on Wednesday, it’s probably safe to assume that he’s no further along than Phase 2.
While Nabers still has Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to clear the protocol, Thursday will be a big day for him because if he remains unable to practice, it might be calling it close regarding his availability.
To prepare for the possibility that Nabers might be inactive, Daboll said that Jalin Hyatt will see an uptick in his practice reps this week. Hyatt, the Giants’ third-round pick last year for whom they also traded up to acquire, has been an afterthought this season after failing to beat out veteran Darius Slayton during summer training camp.
Hyatt has appeared in just 50 offensive snaps over four games, deployed as a run blocker in 21 of those and as a receiving target in 29. He’s only been targeted three times, two of those for 20+ yards, and has yet to catch a pass, having dropped one in the team’s Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings on a deep ball thrown to the right where quarterback Daniel Jones is 0 for four on deep pass attempts to that side this season.
However, in his 40 pass targets last season (23 receptions), Hyatt has shown that he can handle the deep ball if given a chance. In 2023, he caught six out of 18 pass targets of 20+ yards, totaling 234 yards on those receptions.
Although he hasn’t had many opportunities in 2024, Jones believes in the former Tennessee receiver because he has shown he can handle the deep ball in the past.
“He's a pro, a mature guy,” Jones said Wednesday. “You've seen it out at practice. He's continued to show up and make a lot of plays.”
Hyatt, who wouldn’t be human if he weren’t even the least bit frustrated with how his 2024 season has unfolded, has done his best to keep his mouth shut and just continue to work for his opportunities.
Hyatt’s maturity in handling the adverse situation around him hasn’t gone unnoticed, either.
“I know it's frustrating for a guy not to get those opportunities on Sunday, but I thought he's handled it well,” Jones said.
Despite Hyatt’s early struggles this year, Jones said his confidence has not wavered in the young receiver.
“I have a ton of confidence in him out there making plays, changing the game with his speed and ability to get behind the defense,” Jones said. “I know he'll be ready to go.”