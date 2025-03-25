NFL Analyst Cautions Giants Not to Make this Mistake
The New York Giants are not going to find the next face of their franchise in free agency. Regardless of what else they do in free agency, the big-picture answer at quarterback is likely to be found in the NFL Draft.
But will it be the 2025 NFL Draft? Bill Simmons seems to think so. The longtime sports writer, producer, podcaster, and owner of The Ringer believes New York will secure its long-term future by selecting Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders as the No. 3 pick.
Simmons also is convinced that the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year has the ability to completely transform the franchise which has fallen on hard times. Simmons also issued this word of caution to the Giants about Sanders, saying, “If the Giants don’t take Sanders at 3, it’s going to haunt them for the next 15 years.”
Sanders is one of the most polarizing players in the 2025 NFL Draft
The notion that passing on Sanders could have catastrophic ramifications for the organization is bound to elicit strong reactions.
The 6-foot-1 quarterback is among the most polarizing prospects in the 2025 draft class. That can partially be explained by the fact that he is the son of Hall of Fame cornerback and current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, who has been his coach since he was in grade school.
This in part has plenty of skeptics concerned how Sanders’ skill set will translate to the NFL level, despite elite accuracy, his arm talent is a point of contention.
Miami's Cam Ward can make the flashier throws and use his legs to extend plays, but Sanders is more comfortable standing in the picket and taking a hit when necessary.
Sanders thrived in a less-than-ideal situation, doing more than his part to inject life into the football program in Boulder.
He completed 74% of his passes behind a shaky offensive line and minimal rushing support. Ergo, opposing defenses knew Colorado was likely to execute a passing play more often than not, and yet Sanders still posted huge numbers.
He finished with 4,134 passing yards and 41 total touchdowns in 13 games while throwing 10 interceptions. The Buffaloes equaled their win total from the previous three seasons combined, going 9-4 and qualifying for their first bowl game since 2020.
Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter may get selected before Sanders in the draft and is an undeniable game-changer. Still, Sanders played a significant role in making this program both competitive and entertaining once again.
The Giants have been focused on bringing in a veteran bridge quarterback, which they did with the signing of Jameis Winston.
While Winston appears to be the short-term answer (for now), his importance will be far less impactful if there is not a worthy successor ready to assume the starting role after him.
If general manager Joe Schoen decides not to trade up to No. 1, and Ward or Sanders is still available at No. 3, he will face the biggest decision of his professional career.
Regardless of whether Simmons is correct in his assertion that New York should draft Sanders, this is a monumental choice that Giants brass cannot afford to get wrong.
The Meadowlands is already brimming with regret. Any more, and the franchise, as fans know, will soon look utterly unrecognizable.
