NFL Insider Picks This Quarterback for Giants in New Mock Draft
Regardless of which veteran bridge quarterback the New York Giants sign in the coming days, they are not about to pass on a rookie in this year’s limited draft class.
So believes ESPN's Field Yates, who in his latest mock draft has the Giants selecting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 overall pick once Cam Ward (Titans) and Travis Hunter (Browns) are off the board.
"The New York Giants at No. 3, with a head coach and a GM that are on the hot seat going into this year, are not going to bypass Shedeur Sanders at third overall if he is there," Yates said.
The Giants reportedly have an offer on the table for Aaron Rodgers, who is said to be waiting to hear from the Vikings.
New York has also met with Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco and is set to meet with Jameis Winston on Tuesday in the event Rodgers, who also reportedly has an offer from the Steelers, closes the door on possibly joining the Giants or the team simply grows tired of operating on Rodgers’ timeline.
The Giants reportedly had strong interest in Sanders, last year, with reports that they were considering using their second-round pick to select him last year had he declared for the draft. When Sanders returned to school, the Giants used their second-round pick on safety Tyler Nubin.
Sanders's decision to return to school paid off in helping him achieve a potential first-round draft status. In his final year at Colorado, he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, leading the FBS in completion percentage (74%). He was named the AP Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
Sanders has already had multiple meetings with the Giants' front office brass, the Giants being one of his first pre-raft 30 visits. Sanders was also seen high-fiving head coach Brian Dabboll and meeting with the team’s brass at the East-West Shrine Bowl. He also met with them again at the NFL Combine.
Even if the Giants draft Sanders, they would ideally prefer to have a veteran start the season while the rookie acclimates. But with the Giants' options drying up, they appear to be turning to second—and third-options on their list–options that might force them to accelerate the development of a rookie.
Yates believes Sanders “represents a much better option” than Winston or Carson Wentz.
The Giants, who continue to explore all options, hope to have an answer regarding their veteran option as soon as possible.