NFL Analyst Proposes Outrageous Trade Involving Evan Neal
Offensive tackle Evan Neal has had a rough time with the for most of the last three years, failing to close to fulfilling the obligations of a top-10 draft pick.
So what are the Giants to do? They can move him out of right tackle and into the right guard slot, giving him a more favorable chance to succeed, or the organization can try to .
Trading Neal seems to be an idea that Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report favors. He even that is sure to nauseate Giants fans.
"It wouldn't be a total shock to see Philadelphia take a flier on Neal if the Giants are willing to deal with a division rival," Knox writes.
"The Eagles might be willing to give him a shot at guard, as they did with {Mekhi} Becton, and it wouldn't hurt them to add depth at right tackle."
New York just watched Saquon Barkley sign with the Eagles in free agency and win a Super Bowl in his first year with the team. It is hard to believe the front office would let another former first-rounder potentially thrive with the same NFC East foe.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is a master at finding value, which is demonstrated by the aforementioned Mekhi Becton addition. Still, even he should expect the Giants to be reluctant to discuss a possible Neal trade.
Selling low on the 24-year-old and gifting Philly the opportunity to turn another draft bust into a breakout talent seems borderline criminal. Instead, it might behoove New York to maximize Neal's strengths.
The team could still salvage the No. 7 overall pick it invested in him back in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Next season is a make-or-break one for Giants' Evan Neal
Neal, a former consensus All-American and national champion with Alabama, does not appear suited to play tackle at the NFL level. He is highly vulnerable as a pass-blocker.
The Giants can accentuate Neal's run-blocking capabilities by sliding him over to right guard. New York general manager Joe Schoen should still in free agency and the NFL Draft, but there is little downside to trying out a position change for Neal.
The 6-7 Florida native should be open to everything. With the Giants expected to decline the $17.4 million fifth-year option in his rookie contract, Neal likely only has one year left to salvage his Giants career. He should embrace a chance to play guard and leave everything on the field.
The Giants may as well see the Evan Neal experiment through for at least another season and then reassess.