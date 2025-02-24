NFL Insider Reveals What Rams QB Matthew Stafford is Reportedly Seeking Per Year
How much might the New York Giants have to pony up to acquire Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in a trade if the Rams make him available?
According to Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football, Stafford wants to be paid upwards of $50 million per year, an amount that if he received it, would move him into the top-10 highest APY among his position group.
“Matthew Stafford wants to be paid what he thinks he's worth. He wants to be paid more than $50 million,” Schrager said.
“They've given the agent Jimmy Sexton, one of the best agents in all of football, the freedom to go seek out what teams might be of interest and if those teams would pay him.”
For those who think Stafford’s reported APY goal is out of touch, given he just turned 37 years old, Schrager also added, “There are teams that are willing to pay him more than what the Rams are currently willing to pay him.”
Stafford has a $40 million APY with the Rams, but his 2025 cap figure is $49,666,666.
But lest anyone think it comes down to Stafford simply following the money, it’s not quite that simple.
First is whether the Rams want to trade the quarterback who led the team to one win of the 2024 NFC Championship game. NFL insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports has reported that the Rams want to keep Stafford if the finances can be worked out.
Then there is the question of whether the Rams would be willing to settle for a lesser offer if they don’t get what they initially ask for, which, according to Schultz, would include a first-round pick.
But above all else, there is a matter of what Stafford, whom Schrager said still has a cordial relationship with the Rams, wants.
“The question is, does Stafford want to go to those teams, and what are those teams willing to give up?” Schrager said.
“That guy can still ball, and if you don't think he's one of the top nine quarterbacks in the NFL currently, then you're thinking he's not worth $50 million. And that's really where we're starting at, $50 million.”