Nick McCloud Looking to Win Starting Role in Giants' Defensive Backfield
New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud has been in the NFL for three seasons, but he’s started just 11 of the 33 games he’s played.
But this year, he’s looking to boost those numbers significantly and will get the chance to do so for the Giants as Cor’Dale Flott, initially projected to be the second starting cornerback opposite Deonte Banks, will be sidelined this week due to a quad injury.
“Definitely a huge opportunity,” McCloud said Sunday after practice. “I don't think I'm just trying to take this opportunity to go win a job. Every time I step on the practice field, I'm trying to win a job.
“Whatever reps that I get, those are valuable reps. I went from last year, I didn't get any reps with the ones and the twos, really. Now I'm getting some reps. I just take every opportunity at practice, game, whatever it may be, just try to maximize that.”
McCloud, who has been splitting reps with Flott at CB2, has a chance to end that competition this weekend when the Giants visit the Houston Texans.
McCloud, who plays the game with a bit of a chip on his shoulder–perhaps a result of his going undrafted out of Notre Dame following the 2021 draft–plays a tough, physical game every time he steps on the field.
The 25-year-old is also durable. He played all 17 games with three starts for the Giants last year when injuries necessitated him taking on a bigger role beyond his special teams duties as a punt gunner.
“He's been extremely reliable. He's been extremely competitive. Extremely locked in. And I think he's gonna make it hard on Flott,” said defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Jerome Henderson.
“Nick's gonna go out there and he's gonna give everything he's got to put himself in the conversation. And he's in the conversation.”
McCloud’s style can best be described as a match-up zone style, not a press one, which should fit in nicely with what defensive coordinator Shane Bowen likes to run.
McCloud lacks the feet and agility to play press, but he can run deep with almost any wideout and does a good job of keeping the ball in front of him. He comes up and forces hard, and he matches up well against the big receivers he has faced in his career.
McCloud knows only how to play hard, fast, and tough; it’s how he’s survived in the NFL.
“It goes back to the chip,” he said. “I wake up every day feeling like I’ve got to prove myself, no matter where I'm at on the depth chart, no matter the circumstance. I wake up every day wanting to be in the toughest situations.”
McCloud was so solid for the Giants last season that he was the only one of their RFAs to get an original tender as a restricted free agent ($2.985 million). He can play on the perimeter and has shown himself capable of holding his own in the slot and, of course, on special teams, where last year he was a core member of these units.
McCloud’s attitude and approach have impressed Henderson, who joked that the young cornerback doesn’t just have a single chip on his shoulder, but rather a whole bag.
“It's what, you know, gives him a chance to play because he doesn't ever go into any situation doubting himself,” Henderson said. “He goes into every situation with absolute confidence that he can go out there and that he's a starter in this league and that he should be playing. And that's his mentality since day one here.
“At the same time, he's a great teammate….he's the guy who again, ‘Hey Nick, I need you today to play money. I need you today to play the nickel.’ And, he just does whatever you ask him to do. But he's really, really ultra-competitive, ultra-confident that he's the guy.