No. 15 and the NY Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 15 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 15 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
WR Alex Bachman (2021), P Tom Blanchard (1971-73), END Glenn Campbell (1930-33), WR Kaelin Clay (2018), QB Randy Dean (1977-79), QB Tommy DeVito (2023-24), QB Glynn Griffing (1963), WR Quadree Henderson (2018), QB Jeff Hostetler (1985-92), WR Michael Jennings (2006), WR Collin Johnson (2021), WR Tavarres King (2016), QB Gary Lane (1968), WR Brandon Marshall (2017), QB Craig Morton (1974-76), END Lyle Munn (1929), OL-RB Mickey Murtagh (1926-28), WR Kevin Ogletree (2014), WR Preston Parker (2015), OT Win Pederson (1945), WR Darius Reynaud (2010), QB George Shaw (1959-60), WR Tony Simmons (2002), END Walt Singer (1935-36), RB Hank Soar (1937-46), WR Golden Tate (2019-20), WR Devin Thomas (2011), C Larry Walbridge (1925).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Quarterback Jeff Hostetler rode a roller coaster of extremes during his seven seasons with the Giants (1986-92).
A gifted athlete who counted mobility among his tools, he experienced the frustration of playing on special teams and even worked as a backup receiver during his early years on the bench; then, got pressed into a starting role in the postseason and won a Super Bowl; and finally had to navigate a quarterback controversy before leaving to become a Pro Bowler.
The Giants selected Hostetler in the third round out of West Virginia in the 1984 NFL Draft. He did not play as a rookie behind Phil Simms and Jeff Rutledge, then got into five games on special teams and as a receiver (without any catches) in 1985.
Hostetler finally got to touch the ball twice for the 1986 Super Bowl champs, but his roles remained unchanged. In Week 3, he ran for one yard on a reverse against the then-Los Angeles Raiders. In Week 10, he partially blocked a punt at Philadelphia.
He was an active backup for just two games during the 1987 season, which was marred by the players’ strike.
Hostetler was elevated to the full-time holder for kicks and got behind center for three games in 1988, relieving an injured Simms twice against Philadelphia (Weeks 6 and 12) and starting versus New Orleans (Week 13).
Hostetler’s first NFL touchdown pass went for 85 yards to Stephen Baker vs. the Saints, and he posted his only career reception, a 10-yard pass against the Los Angeles Rams (Week 4).
In 1989, he relieved an injured Simms in victories over Minnesota (Week 8) and Phoenix (Week 9), rushing for two touchdowns vs. the Cardinals. In Week 5, he threw a 22-yard touchdown pass on a fake field goal against Philadelphia.
Hostetler’s most significant contributions came as a late-season starter for the 1990 Super Bowl champs after Simms was lost to a broken foot against Buffalo in Week 15.
Hostetler directed wins over Phoenix and New England as the Giants finished 13-3 and belted Chicago in the NFC Divisional playoffs. Then, he added toughness and leadership to his resume while directing the last-second, 15-13 NFC title victory at San Francisco.
Former Giants nose tackle Jim Burt’s hit to Hostetler’s knee knocked him to the bench, but he returned four plays later and rallied the offense to two fourth-quarter field goals, capped by Matt Bahr’s 42-yard winner at the final gun.
Hostetler somehow was able to remain in Super Bowl XXV with help from smelling salts following a devastating second-quarter hit from Buffalo defensive end Leon Seals.
On New York’s next possession, the quarterback took a safety when Bruce Smith’s sack easily could have ripped the ball free from his hand in the end zone.
Hostetler closed the half with a 14-yard touchdown strike to Baker to draw the Giants within, 12-10, and they rallied for a 20-19 victory that ended with Scott Norwood’s 47-yard field goal going wide right.
Hostetler remained the starter in 1991 and set a then-club record with a 62.8 completion percentage, but missed the final four games after suffering a back injury against Tampa Bay.
He opened the 1992 season behind Simms, but both quarterbacks missed time with injuries during the year and, in the off-season, Hostetler signed with the Los Angeles Raiders as a free agent.
In 2024, Hostetler was named 79th on the list of the all-time Giants’ Top 100 Players as selected by an independent committee of journalists, NFL/Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, and superfans polled by the team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Backup quarterback Tommy DeVito has worn No. 15 since he was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Illinois in 2023.
He has played in 12 games (eight starts), owning a 65.3 completion percentage for 1,358 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also run for 227 yards and a touchdown on 44 carries.
