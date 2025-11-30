Ex-Giants QB Tommy DeVito Hopes for a Giants Rout

Quarterback Tommy DeVito will forever hold a soft spot in his heart for the New York Giants , where he got his NFL start and made a name for himself.

Just don’t expect that to be the case Monday night when the Giants visit DeVito and the New England Patriots for a Week 13 tilt.

“I loved my time there,” DeVito told Karen Guregian of MassLive.com . “When I was there, it was ‘Go Giants,’ but now it’s ‘Go Pats’ all the way. I hope we blow them out.”

DeVito’s words come as little surprise, for if he were to be secretly rooting for his old team, which moved on from him after two seasons that saw him develop into a capable backup quarterback, then something would be wrong.

During his time in New York, he posted a 3-5 record as a starter, with the three wins coming in 2023 as an undrafted rookie who went from the obscurity of the practice squad to the national spotlight thanks to his heroics.

Instead, DeVito figures to have imparted his knowledge of the Giants' offense, and, in particular, the receivers' likes and dislikes, to the Patriots, who will look to extend their nine-game winning streak in the primetime battle.

Once a Giant...

Although DeVito held steady as the fourth quarterback in this past summer’s training camp behind Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, and Jameis Winston, his value was still appreciated by the coaches he left behind when he was claimed off waivers by New England following roster cutdown day.

“DeVito, in my opinion, is a starter in this league. He does a nice job,” said Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka, who worked daily with DeVito when he was the team’s offensive coordinator and called him one of the team’s “most improved players” over this time in the Big Apple.

“What a great person, what a great personality. Always brought energy to the room, brought energy to the group, brought energy to the offense.

“A guy that I'm proud of for where he began as a tryout type guy and stepping up and kind of being in the room and learning to be a pro. And then when he got his opportunity, he took advantage of it.”

