No. 23 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 23 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 23 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
CB Sam Beal (2019), DB Tony Blount (1980), RB Gary Brightwell (2022-23), OG-END Art Carney (1925), RB Paul Dudley (1962), RB Steve Filipowicz (1946), DB Louis Guy (1963), CB Michael Hunter (2017), RB Rashad Jennings (2014-16), S Anthony Johnson (2024), LeShon Johnson (1999), RB Ernie Koy (1965-70), OT Art Lewis (1936), DB Odis McKinney (1978-79), RB Bo Molenda (1932-35), CB Darryl Morris (2017), END Jim Poole (1937-45), END Dick Powell (1932), CB Thomas Randolph (1994-97), RB Johnny Roland (1973), DB Logan Ryan (2020-21), END-OT Sammy Stein (1931), S Omar Stoutmire (2000-2004), S Rick Volk (1976), DB B.W. Webb (2018), CB Corey Webster (2004-13), RB Ossie Wiberg (1930), CB Perry Williams (1984-93).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Corey Webster had his nine-year NFL career bookended by nagging injuries and inconsistent snaps, but the large segment in between … well, he was a crafty, top-shelf cover cornerback who specialized in closing down plays.
He registered at least one interception every year from 2006-12, forced six fumbles from 2005-08, and logged at least 50 tackles and 11 passes defensed each season from 2008-12. He was a major factor on four postseason teams, including the Super Bowl champions in the 2007 and ’11 seasons, and is one of six players in team history to have multiple interceptions during a single postseason.
Webster spent his entire career with the Giants (2005-13) and holds an unofficial franchise mark with 97 career passes defensed, including an NFL-leading and team-record 24 in 2008. (Note: The league did not begin keeping this statistic until 1999).
The Giants selected Webster in the second round out of LSU in the 2005 NFL Draft. He made 15 appearances (two starts) as a rookie and started in the NFL Wild Card loss to Carolina, then, in his second season, led the team with 12 passes defended as a full-time starter (missed four games with a toe injury).
Webster got off to a shaky first month in 2007 and found himself demoted behind first-round pick Aaron Ross for the rest of the regular season. But the other starting corner, Sam Madison suffered a strained abdomen late during the Week 17 loss to New England, forcing Webster back into the starting lineup – and he was stellar during the four-game run to the Lombardi Trophy.
He had an interception and a fumble recovery against Tampa Bay in the NFC Wild Card Game, added five tackles against Dallas in the NFC Divisional playoff, intercepted Green Bay’s Brett Favre in overtime to set up the winning field goal of the NFC Championship Game, and deflected away Tom Brady’s final two bombs to Randy Moss to stop unbeaten New England in Super Bowl XLII.
Webster’s performance remained at a high level from 2008-10 before he upped his big-play production in 2011, tying for fourth in the NFL with a personal-best six interceptions.
Once again, he excelled during the four-game postseason run: He had four tackles and knocked down two passes vs. Atlanta in the Wild Card Game, had four tackles against Green Bay in the Divisional playoff, forced San Francisco’s Delanie Walker to fumble on the final play of regulation in the overtime game that won the NFC title, and posted a tackle and pass defensed in the Super Bowl XLVI win over New England.
After one more season as a full-time starter, groin, ankle and hip injuries limited him to four games in 2013, his final season.
In 2024, Webster was named 87th on the list of the all-time Giants’ Top 100 Players as selected by an independent committee of journalists, NFL/Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, and superfans polled by the team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Running back Jonathan Ward, added to the roster after the start of training camp, is currently wearing No. 23.
