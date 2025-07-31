No. 38 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 40 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #38 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
S Greg Cox (1989), CB Donte Deayon (2017-18), DB Rashaan Gaulden (2019),CB Zyon Gilbert (2022), P Matt Haack (2024), WB Mike Klotovich (1945), RB Kregg Lumpkin (2012), CB Trumaine McBride (2013-15), S Lamar McGriggs (1991-92), DB Don Menasco (1952-53), RB Skippy Minisi (1948), DB Steven Parker (2021), RB Bill Paschal (1946-47), LB Stan Sczurek (1966), DB Doug Smith (1987), RB Billy Taylor (1978-81), RB Bill Triplett (1967), TE Bob Tucker (1970-77), RB John Tuggle (1983), CB Jarren Williams (2020-21).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Tight end Bob Tucker never should have been available to the Giants, but Philadelphia (1969) decided not to sign the crafty route-runner with terrific hands to their active roster.
Instead, New York took notice of his game while playing for the Eagles’ minor league team, Pottstown of the Atlantic Coast League.
A fan favorite, Tucker immediately flourished as a key cog in the Giants’ offense, not just for throwing blocks but also for proving that NFL tight ends could be counted on as a critical receiving threat.
Although the team failed to make the postseason during his tenure, Tucker remains atop the Giants’ all-time tight end list with 4,376 receiving yards, ranks only behind Jeremy Shockey with 327 career receptions, and ranks fourth with 22 touchdowns. He caught at least one pass in a then-franchise record 45 consecutive games from 1970-73.
Tucker was also one of just two players on offense (joining Doug Van Horn) to start a game for the Giants at all four of their home venues from 1973-76: Yankee Stadium, Yale Bowl, Shea Stadium, and Giants Stadium.
The Giants signed Tucker as a free agent out of Bloomsburg State in 1970, and he jumped into a starting role, catching 40 passes for 571 yards with five touchdowns. In Week 6, he caught six balls for career highs of 150 yards and two TDs vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.
He led the NFC and was second in the NFL with 59 receptions in 1971; posted 55 in 1972 (second and fifth); and snared 50 in 1973 (tied for fourth and tied for seventh). During the ’73 season, he hauled in a personal-best eight passes in Week 2 vs. Philadelphia for 100 yards and in Week 4 vs. Green Bay for 95.
Somehow, Pro Bowl honors eluded Tucker, although he was named to the 1972 All-NFL second team by The Associated Press. He also registered at least 40 catches in 1974 and ’76 before his frustration over losing boiled over and, at his request, he was traded to Minnesota (and re-united with QB Fran Tarkenton) during the 1977 season for a fifth-round pick.
In 2024, Tucker was named 43rd on the list of the all-time Giants’ Top 100 Players as selected by an independent committee of journalists, NFL/Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, and superfans polled by the team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Reserve safety Makari Paige was given No. 38 since signing as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Michigan during the off-season. He spent his five collegiate seasons with the Wolverines, who won the 2023 National Championship, and had three career interceptions.
