No. 39 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 39 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #39 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
RB Art Best (1980), DB Chykie Brown (2014, DB-P John Chickerneo (1942), S Ryan Clark (2002-03), RB John Conner (2013), RB Larry Csonka (1976-78), CB Tyrone Davis (1985), DB Curtis DeLoatch (2004-05), RB Madison Hedgecock (2007-10), CB Michael Hunter (2016), OT Herb Kane (1944-45), CB Jeremy Lincoln (1998-99), LB Derrick Mathews (2017), S Mike Mayock (1982-83), RB Hugh McElhenny (1963), OG-DB Doug Oldershaw (1939-41), S Gervarrius Owens (2023), RB Kaulana Park (1987), RB Elijhaa Penny (2018-21), CB Clyde Powers (1974-75), OL Phil Ragazzo (1945), CB Corey Raymond (1992-94), OL Tom Roberts (1943), S Tyler Sash (2011-12), S Trenton Thompson (2022), RB Bob Torrey (1979), Sheldon White (1988-89), CB Divaad Wilson (2024).
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Fullback Madison Hedgecock came to the Giants at exactly the right time, joining the club before the second game of the 2007 season.
The Giants had to re-work their backfield in the off-season due to fullback Jim Finn (shoulder surgery) being lost for the season and tailback Tiki Barber’s retirement.
Brandon Jacobs became the lead back in a corps that included an unproven Derrick Ward, veteran backup Reuben Droughns, seventh-round rookie Ahmad Bradshaw, and journeyman fullback Robert Douglas – but none of them were high-quality lead blockers.
Hedgecock immediately stepped and perfectly fit the scheme, providing punishing blocks in front of whoever carried the ball for 3 ½ seasons until a hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve for the final two months of his tenure with the club.
The Giants claimed Hedgecock off waivers from the St. Louis Rams, who drafted him in the seventh round out of North Carolina in 2005. The 2007 Giants won Super Bowl XLII while finishing fourth in the NFL in rushing and, during the postseason, the offense amassed 415 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 118 attempts over four games.
In 2008, the unit posted the fourth pair of 1,000-yard running backs (Jacobs and Ward) in NFL history while leading the league with a franchise-record 2,518 yards (with a 5.0-yard average) on the ground. In 2009, Jacobs and Bradshaw combined for more than 1,600 rushing yards.
Hedgecock’s stat line with the Giants shows minimal touches: 20 receptions for 128 yards and two TDs with one carry for no gain over 51 appearances (31 starts).
Those numbers, however, were never the point. His fearless attitude and ability to consistently blow holes through the defense allowed the Giants to remain effective with a balanced attack without suffering a losing season during his four years with the team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Reserve cornerback O’Donnell Fortune was given No. 39 since signing as an undrafted rookie free agent out of South Carolina during the off-season. He spent his five collegiate seasons with the Gamecocks and had seven career interceptions.