Eli Manning Named Among 15 Player Finalists for HOF Class of 2026

Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has advanced to the group of 15 modern-era player finalists in a quest to be immortalized in Canton, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday.

This is the second year for Manning, who was first eligible for Canton last year but didn’t make the final cut, to make it to the final round.

Among his competition are quarterback Drew Brees (Chargers, Saints), receiver Larry Fitzgerald (Cardinals), running back Frank Gore (49ers, Colts, Dolphins, Bills, and Jets), and tight end Jason Witten (Cowboys, Raiders), all of whom are in their first year of eligibility.

In addition, four candidates who last year reached the final seven–tackle Willie Anderson (Bengals, Ravens), receiver Torry Holt (Rams, Jaguars), linebacker Luke Kuechly (Panthers), and kicker Adam Vinatieri (Patriots and Colts)–are part of the finalists list.

Manning spent his entire 16-year career with the Giants, missing only one game as a starter when he was benched by Ben McAdoo, the head coach at the time, in favor of Geno Smith.

In addition to his success in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, Manning was also a four-time Pro Bowler and co-winner of the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year award (with Fitzgerald), and the 2008 Sporting News Athlete of the Year winner.

Manning, who played his college ball at Ole Miss, currently shares the NFL record for the longest touchdown pass (99 yards) and holds the record for most passing yards in a single postseason (1,219, set in 2011).

He ended his career having completed 60.3% of his pass attempts 4,895-of8,119) for 57,023 yards, and 366 touchdowns to 244 interceptions, all good for a passer rating of 84.1.

Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP.

The slate of candidates in the Modern-Era Players category will be considered when the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee meets before Super Bowl LX.

The Class of 2026 will be announced on February 5 during the “NFL Honors presented by Invisalign” broadcast from the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

The program will air on NBC and NFL Network, and stream on Peacock and NFL+.

