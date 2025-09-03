No. 4 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re four days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 4 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
Al Bloodgood (1928), Marion Broadstone (1931), Les Caywood (1929-32), Stu Clancy (1932-35), Paul Hogan (1926), Tut Imlay (1927), RB-DB Tuffy Leemans (1936-43), Tommy Myers (1925), Earl Potteiger (1925), Len Sedbrook (1929), Lee Shaffer (1945).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Hall of Famer Tuffy Leemans (6-0, 200 pounds) could do so many things well – run, catch, and pass on offense, plus aggressively tackle and take away the ball on defense - that fans often argued about which side of the ball suited him best.
The Giants made sure to use all of his talents, regardless of where he lined up (including kick returns), from 1936 to 43. He was part of four postseason runs, highlighted by three trips to the NFL Championship Game and a title in 1938.
Leemans was a 1939 All-Pro, named to the All-NFL second team in 1936, 1938, and 1941-42, and was selected to the All-1930s NFL Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
He finished his career with 20 touchdowns, 3,132 rushing yards, 2,318 passing yards (with 25 TDs and 32 INTs), and 422 receiving yards on offense. In addition, he posted four interceptions and 339 kickoff/punt return yards.
He capped his career at George Washington as the MVP of the 1936 College Football All-Star game, drew the attention of the Giants’ Wellington Mara (who had already developed a scouting eye), and was taken in the second round of the first-ever NFL Draft.
Leemans captured the NFL rushing title as a rookie in 1936, logging 830 yards on 206 carries with two touchdowns, and doubled as a safety.
During this era, Giants head coach Steve Owen split his team into two units – each playing offense and defense – and alternated each group by quarters.
Leemans finished among the league’s Top 5 in rushing with 463 yards (second) in 1938 and 474 (third) in 1940, but injuries began to take their toll.
In 1942, Leemans suffered a concussion and damage to his left ear during a collision with Chicago Bears defender George Wilson. (NOTE: The latter injury resulted in him being rejected by the Army and the Navy during his attempts to enlist during World War II.)
After the season, Leemans initially retired to become a Giants assistant, then decided to play for one more year and spent the 1944 season on the coaching staff.
In 2024, Leemans was named 15th on the list of the all-time Giants’ Top 100 Players as selected by an independent committee of journalists, NFL/Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, and superfans polled by the team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
The Giants retired No. 4 for Leemans in 1940, making him the last of 11 players who wore the number for the team.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.