Giants Prioritize Offensive Line in New 3-Round Mock Draft

The New York Giants are a few weeks away from the NFL Draft, where they will have two picks in the first 40 selections.

The first pick comes at No. 5 overall, where the Giants could go in any direction. But Pro Football Sports Network writer Alec Elijah believes the team will take Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa .

"The former Miami Hurricanes football standout projects as a long-term starting tackle in the NFL, but he also has the versatility to slide inside if New York still needs help at guard early in his career," Elijah wrote.

"Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing around 329 pounds, Mauigoa combines elite athleticism with the power needed to handle NFL pass rushers.

“For a Giants offensive line that has struggled with consistency, his size, movement skills, and physical style could make him a foundational piece as the team works to build a more stable, reliable front."

Giants Taking Offensive Tackle Early Would Be Puzzling

The New York Giants re-signed offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor for two years. | David Banks-Imagn Images

It's hard to imagine the Giants taking a tackle with their first pick, considering the fact that they just re-signed Jermaine Eluemenor to man the right tackle spot for the next two seasons, plus they have Andrew Thomas on the left side and last year's fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow as the swing tackle.

Mauigoa is a tremendous player, but the Giants might not be the ideal fit for him unless the Giants view him as a guard. Even in that case, it makes no sense to draft a lineman only to convert him to a different position when the draft class already has a lot of quality guards who can be had in later rounds.

The Giants are in greater need of defensive help, specifically at linebacker, where they could have a chance at either Sonny Styles or Arvell Reese of Ohio State. They could also look at cornerback, though they just signed Greg Newsome II to a one-year deal that screams “starter’s money.”

Still at cornerback, stocking up on depth makes sense, though again, we don’t see that being the more pressing need over guard.

Elijah disagrees, having Chris Johnson, a San Diego State product, go to the Giants with the No. 37 overall pick.

"Johnson’s quickness and agility allow him to operate comfortably in open space,” Elijah wrote.

“His closing speed helps him recover quickly and contest throws downfield, giving him the tools to handle both man and zone responsibilities. For the Giants, that combination of coverage ability and toughness could make Johnson a valuable addition to the secondary."

If the Giants don't go for a cornerback in the first round, Johnson becomes a possibility in the second.

That being said, it might make more sense for the Giants to take a player like LSU's Mansoor Delane in the first round to get a cornerback with higher upside than to go with an offensive lineman first when there could be options with stronger value later in the weekend.

Having positional versatility on the offensive line is important for the Giants, but when picking in the first round, sometimes it's about going for a home run instead of a solid single or double.