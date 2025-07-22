No. 47 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 47 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 47 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
LB Justin Anderson (2014), TE Travis Beckum (2009-2012), QB Fred Benners (1952), LB Cam Brown (2020-23), DB Donald Brown (1987), S Will Demps (2006), DB Steve Henry (1980), S Greg Jackson (1989-93), RB-DB Dick James (1964), WR Joe Koontz (1968), DB Ron Lumpkin (1973), DB Leo Miles (1953), RB Chris Ogbonnaya (2014), LB Alec Ogletree (2019), DB Brandon Sanders (1999), LB Kelvin Sheppard (2017), LB Ty Summers (2024), LB Uani Unga (2015), S Rodney Young (1995-98).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Safety Greg Jackson displayed strong hitting and tackling skills throughout his five-year tenure with the Giants.
As a rookie, he made his mark in the sub package and on special teams and became a full-time starter the following season.
Jackson made three postseason trips, including with the 1990 Super Bowl champions, before moving to Philadelphia (1994-95), New Orleans (1996), and San Diego (1997-00) over his 12 NFL seasons.
The Giants selected Jackson in the third round out of LSU in the 1989 NFL Draft. He was the opening day starter at strong safety and recovered a fumble against Washington, but was displaced by fellow rookie Myron Guyton for the remainder of the season.
In 1990, free safety Terry Kinard left for Houston, allowing Guyton to shift to free safety and Jackson to take over next to him. Jackson led the secondary with 80 tackles while adding five interceptions and a career-high four sacks.
In Week 6, he captured NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors with seven stops and two interceptions – the second came in the end zone to seal a 24-20 win over Washington.
Two weeks later, in the rematch, he had a sack and picked off another pass in the end zone to aid the sweep. Jackson labored through an ankle injury that forced him to miss three games during the 1991 season, yet he still had 59 tackles and an interception.
Guyton was sidelined for most of the 1992 season following back surgery, so Jackson slid over to free safety while second-year pro Lamar McGriggs became his partner.
Jackson finished second on the club with 79 tackles while posting four interceptions. In his final season with the Giants, he made 71 stops with four interceptions and then left via free agency.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Reserve linebacker Ty Summers has worn No. 47 since signing as a free agent last season, following two years with New Orleans. He has also played for Green Bay (2019-21) and Jacksonville (2022).
In 2024, he played in every game (two starts), primarily on special teams, and made 29 tackles.
