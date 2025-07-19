No. 50 and The New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the 2025 New York Giants season continues as we embark on the 50th day until the team’s season opener versus the Washington Commanders.
As a way to acknowledge the days until kickoff, this article will commemorate the number 50 by recognizing the best players in Giants history to wear the corresponding number.
Who wore the number #50 in at least one regular season game?
T-G Steve Owen (1928), Utility, Ken Strong (1933-1939, 1944-1947), T Kay Bell (1942), FFB/HB Bull Karcis (1943), T Roland Caranci (1944),
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Ken Strong did it all during his time with the New York Giants. During his 11 seasons with the franchise, he served as the team's fullback, passer, running back, and placekicker while also playing defensive back.
By the time Strong retired in 1947, he was the Giants' all-time leader in career points scored, totaling a combined 324 from 13 touchdowns, 35 field goals, and 141 extra points.
During his First-Team All-Pro season in 1933, Strong led the league in extra points (13) and total points scored (64) while registering 418 scrimmage yards and five total touchdowns on 106 offensive touches.
The multi-positional star also completed eight passes with two going for touchdowns and ran back an interception for a score during the 1933 regular season.
The following year, Strong finished with second-team All-Pro honors after registering career-highs in scrimmage yards (483), offensive touches (145), and rushing touchdowns (6).
He also made eight extra points and four field goals that season and finished with his second-highest total points scored season of his career (56).
Strong capped off his second year with the Giants by delivering a dominant NFL championship performance. The Hall of Famer rushed for 94 yards and two scores, completed a 20-yard pass, had 66 return yards, registered 274 yards from 6 punts, made a field goal as well as two extra points to secure New York’s first football title in franchise history against the Chicago Bears.
At the end of his career, Strong accumulated 24 rushing scores, seven rushing touchdowns, one interception returned for a score, 111 made extra points, and 38 made field goals. His dominant tenure with the Giants helped him make the All-1930s team and secure a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 1967.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Due to Strong’s decorated career, no New York Giant has worn No. 50 since the Hall of Famer’s retirement in 1947. It’s one of 11 currently retired numbers of the franchise.