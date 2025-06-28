No. 71 and the NY Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 71 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 71 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
DL-LB M.L. Brackett (1958), OT Charles Brown (2014), DT Ray Collins (1954), DT Stacey Dillard (1992-95), DT Justin Ellis (2022), DL Dave Gallagher (1975-76), OT Gordon Gravelle (1977-79) , LB Paul Hazel (2014), OG Will Hernandez (2018-21), NT Anthony Howard (1987), OT Ralph Hutchinson (1949), OG Ellison Kelly (1959), OT Lou Kirouac (1963), DL Myron Lapka (1980), OT Frank Lasky (1964-65), DL Bob Lurtsema (1967-71), DE Stansly Maponga (2015), DE Casey Merrill (1983-85), DE Adawale Ojomo (2012), OG Robert Patton (1952), DT Gary Pettigrew (1974), OL Phil Ragazzo (1946-47), OT Jaylon Tomas (2023), DL Dave Tipton (1971-73), DE Dave Tollefson (2007-11), DE Regan Upshaw (2004), DL Robb White (1988-89), OT Bob Whitfield (2005), OT Ernie Williamson (1948).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Defensive lineman Bob Lurtsema spent the first 4 ½ of his 11 NFL seasons as a starter with the Giants (1967-71) and showed much promise early in his career. However, the team’s struggles led to some disenchantment among the players, and he was waived during the 1971 season.
In 1972, he signed with Minnesota to become one of the Vikings’ "Purple People Eaters." The versatile veteran was with them on two trips to the Super Bowl before being traded to Seattle after the first game of the 1976 campaign.
He spent another year with the Seahawks before retiring. Lurtsema was well-liked by his teammates and the fans throughout his career.
The Giants acquired Lurtsema from the then-Baltimore Colts (who had him on their taxi squad) for a 1968 fifth-round pick (linebacker Paul Elzey) shortly before the start of the 1967 season.
He played in every game (with 10 starts) at defensive tackle and immediately paid dividends with four sacks. Lurtsema was named All-NFC by the Sporting News in 1968 – he started all 14 games and registered an interception and 4.5 sacks.
Lurtsema increased his production in 1969, compiling a career-high 9.5 sacks – tying him with Pittsburgh’s Mean Joe Greene for third among NFL defensive tackles and 10th overall.
During the off-season, the Giants grabbed starting defensive tackle Jim Kanicki from Cleveland as part of the Homer Jones-for-Ron Johnson trade and moved Lurtsema to left defensive end (opposite Fred Dryer).
He started all 14 games and came up with four sacks; however, he suffered an elbow injury early in the 1971 season, forcing him to share playing time with rookie Henry Reed. Lurtsema did not have any sacks through the first seven games and was waived.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Offensive tackle Marcus Mbow was issued No. 71 during this off-season after he was taken in the fifth round out of Purdue in the 2025 NFL Draft. Should he keep the number, Mbow would be the first Giant to wear it in a regular-season game since offensive tackle Jaylon Thomas (now with Houston) wore it for one game in 2023.