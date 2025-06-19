No. 80 and the New York Giants Player That Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 80 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #80 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
End Jim Poole (1946), End Gregg Browning (1947), End Kelley Mote (1950-52), End/RB Ray Pelfrey (1953), End/TE Ken MacAfee (1954-58), End Joe Biscaha (1959), End Joe Walton (1961-63), DE Henry Reed (1971-74), TE Emory Moorehead (1977-79), DE Phil Tabor (1979-82), TE Malcolm Scott (1983), WR Phil McConkey (1984-88), TE Bob Mrosko (1990), WR Chris Calloway (1992-98), WR Brian Alford (1999), TE Jeremy Shockey (2002-07), WR Derek Hagan (2008-09), WR Victor Cruz (2010-16), WR Darius Powe (2017), WR Jawill Davis (2018), WR T.J. Jones (2019), WR Johnny Holton (2020), WR Alex Bachman (2020), TE Kyle Rudolph (2021), WR Richie James (2022), WR Gunner Olszewski (2023-24), WR Montreal Washington (2025-present)
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
While the younger generation of Giants fans might answer this question with wide receiver Victor Cruz, and deservedly so given how his ascent from undrafted free agent to Super Bowl hero in 2011, those slightly older might argue that the best player to don No. 80 was tight end Jeremy Shockey, and they would hold a better argument.
Cruz certainly had an admirable career with the Giants that spanned seven seasons and included two 1,000-yard receiving campaigns and that glorious ring he earned for his role in the team’s latest championship.
What separates Shockey from Cruz in this debate is the larger set of accolades and consistent production that he posted during his tenure in blue.
That resume for Shockey, the Giants 14th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Miami, went five seasons in the Big Apple and saw the tight end make a bold statement from his very first season on the pro gridiron.
As a rookie target in the Giants offense, Shockey welcomed himself to the league with an impressive 74 catches for 894 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games, marking the franchise’s rookie records for the first two categories that went untouched until Odell Beckham Jr. shattered them with 91 catches and 1,305 yards as a first-year player in 2014.
Shockey’s debut stat sheet helped him earn a nomination for First-Team All-Pro and a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team. He also went on to his first of four Pro Bowls as a member of the Giants organization, the latter three coming in the 2003, 2005 and 2006 seasons.
Most importantly, he came in with the expectations to be the spark plug for the offense, saying, ''I know in my first year I want to dominate. I want to make a lot of plays and do what I can to make plays and stretch the defense to get the receivers open on the outside.''
Shockey definitely achieved that goal as a field stretcher for his teammates as he averaged no less than a 9.4 yard catch in his career and a 24.0 average distance of target on throws of 20+ yards in his final year with the Giants. His greatest number came in the 2005 campaign when he collected 891 yards and seven touchdowns while netting a career-high 13.7 yards per reception.
During the Super Bowl season in 2007, which was final year in New York, Shockey finished with 57 receptions for 619 yards (10.9 average) and three touchdowns.
He had a season-high 12 catches for 129 yards and an endzone visit in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys and has six games with at least 5 catches and four with 60 yards to help push the Giants into the postseason for the start of their magical run.
The unfortunate part was that Shockey missed the last two games of the regular season and the entirety of the postseason after suffering a season-ending fibula injury in Week 15 against the Washington Redskins.
His absence would allow fellow tight end Kevin Boss to jump into the starting role and he never succumbed to that opportunity once it was his heading into the 2008 season.
Prior to that season, there were rumors that Shockey was being shopped by the Giants as early as the 2008 draft, but the move wouldn’t come until July 21 when the Giants shipped Shockey off to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a second and fifth-round selection in the 2009 draft. He would spend three seasons with the Saints before moving to Carolina and retiring after the 2011 season.
All together, Shockey would play in 83 games for the Giants and record 371 receptions for 4,228 yards and 27 touchdowns, the first two stats being the most for any tight end in franchise history.
His touchdown total still sits third on the leaderboard, trailing just Aaron Thomas (35) and the legendary Marc Bavaro (28).
Shockey was ranked No. 48 on the Giants Top 100 Players list and remains one of the most accomplished pass catchers that played for the franchise, especially with his rookie production that still stands tall in the record books alongside the likes of Beckham, Saquon Barkley and now, Malik Nabers.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
After the Giants parted ways with wide receiver and return specialist Gunner Olszewski whose 2024 season was marred by a groin injury, the team handed No. 80 to wide receiver Montrell Washington who they signed as a free agent this offseason.
Washington was a 2022 fifth-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos out of Samford, and he spent just his rookie season with the franchise before getting waived and now grappling to find his new permanent home in the NFL. He saw 15 games with the Broncos but started in one and was mostly limited to special teams duties as a kick returner.
Washington also spent a couple stints on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Again, he rarely saw the field except for some special teams work, including being on the field to help the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
The Giants are likely bringing Washington into training camp to see if he can create some competition at the kick returner role. Ihmir Smith-Marsette figures to be in the driver’s seat for that spot as he’s grown into since last season, but there is never a bad time to have some depth in the event of injuries or simply wanting to split up the reps.