No. 88 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 88 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders.
To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 88 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
End/DB Frank Liebel (1946-47) End Joe Johnson (1948), End Bob McChesney (1950-52), End Dick Wilkins (1954), DE/K Pat Summerall (1958-61), TE Aaron Thomas (1962-70), WR Coleman Zeno (1971), WR Don Clune (1974-75), WR Danny Buggs (1976), WR Roger Wallace (1976), WR Dwight Scales (1979), WR Mike Friede (1980-81), WR Floyd Eddings (1982-83), WR Bobby Johnson (1984-86), WR Edwin Lovelady (1987), TE Brad Beckman (1988), WR Joey Smith (1991-92), WR Mike Sherrard (1993-95), WR Lawrence Dawsey (1996), WR Ike Hilliard (1997-2004), TE Sean Berton (2005), TE Michael Matthews (2007-08), WR Hakeem Nicks (2009-15), WR Corey Washington (2014), TE Evan Engram (2017-21), TE Tanner Hudson (2022), WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (2024-present)
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
While the final player had some valiant competitors for this jersey number, including Aaron Thomas and Ike Hilliard, a closer look at each player’s resume and length of tenure with the Giants made it clear that the best player to don the No. 88 jersey was former wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Hakeem Nicks.
Nick, the Giants first-round pick in 2009 (No. 29) out of North Carolina and the franchise’s 97th-best player on the Top 100 Players list is a part of some rare company of the greatest passing weapons of the last quarter century for New York.
He appeared in 76 games for the organization over six seasons, having a brief stint with the Colts in 2014 before returning to East Rutherford for a second short tenure in 2015, and was one of the team’s leading targets that captured nearly 4,700 receiving yards, 27 touchdowns and an average catch of 14.3 yards in that span.
Among his statistical feats, Nicks holds two 1,000-yard campaigns, one in 2010 and the other, tallying 1,192 yards and seven touchdowns in the Giants' 2011 season, which saw them ride the wave of destiny as a Wild Card team into Super Bowl XLVI.
In that 21-17 title victory over the New England Patriots, Nicks was stellar with 10 catches on 13 targets for 109 yards and a 10.9-yard average catch that helped lead the Giants to their second championship in four seasons.
Nicks played alongside a well-made and arguably underrated trio of wide receivers during those years, the other two partners being Mario Manningham and Victor Cruz, who were also instrumental to the Giant's success in that postseason run.
As time wore on, Nicks' production would start to be replaced by younger and more talented pieces who arrived on the scene in his sunset years as a pro.
In 2013, the Giants and Nicks attempted to work out a trade offer to send him to another team that would better utilize his services, but they were unsuccessful. The veteran wide receiver elected to remain in New York for the remainder of that season.
He then left as a free agent to join the Colts for one year before returning to New Jersey, where he played in six games and recorded seven receptions for 54 yards.
One of Nicks’ most memorable performances as a Giant came in the same 2011 postseason journey in the Wild Card round against the Atlanta Falcons. In what could be characterized as his “forever game” with the Giants, Nicks caught six balls for 115 yards and touchdowns to power his squad to a commanding 24-2 victory and propel them to the NFC Divisional round against Green Bay.
Without his efforts, which included three games with over 100 yards through the air, one could say the Giants might not have capped off that miraculous storyline season, which is still talked about with such admiration among the Giants fan base.
It would not be a surprise if more recognitions from the franchise were to come in the near future for one of the most beloved champions in the city.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton has been wearing No. 88 since the start of the 2024 season. The Giants signed the West Virginia product after going undrafted in 2023 and given the No. 6 jersey to start his time with the team during the offseason, but he soon after suffered a torn ACL in the tail end of the preseason against the New York Jets and subsequently missed his entire first year in the Big Apple.
Ford-Wheaton returned to the gridiron for the 2024 season, donning No. 88, and became a major contributor to the Giants special teams operation. He made his first big-time play in the Giants’ Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks by picking up a blocked field goal attempt by Seattle and returning it 60 yards to the endzone to solidify what was a thrilling 29-20 road victory for New York.
As a receiver, his workload was a lot more limited due to the depth of the position group. He mainly saw offensive work in the preseason but didn’t finish with any regular-season production.
Instead, he had five tackles and the one special teams touchdown in 14 games played last fall. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Ford-Wheaton has some good size to serve as a vertical threat on the perimeter, but he might face too much-competing talent at that spot, such as Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton, to see a ton of reps in big games.
