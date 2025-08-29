No. 9 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now nine days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 9 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
K Matt Bahr (1990-92), END Glenn Campbell (1929), OL-LB John Cannella (1933-34), OL Rudy Comstock (1930), K Brett Conway (2002), QB Jim Crocicchia (1987), P Riley Dixon (2018-21), RB Jim Frugone (1925), K Graham Gano (2022-24), OT Bob Garner (1945), QB Ralph Guglielmi (1962-63), OT Jack Haden (1936-38), OT Kid Hill (1926), K George Hunt (1975), P Brad Maynard (1997-2000), RB-QB-DB Eddie Miller (1939-40), OL George Munday (1931-32), QB Ryan Nassib (2014), RB Mike Palm (1925-26), QB Joe Pisarcik (1977-79), K Owen Pochman (2001), RB Earl Potteiger (1927-28), OT Jess Quatse (1935), OG Harvey Sark (1931), K Lawrence Tynes (2007-12), P Brad Wing (2015-17).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Lawrence Tynes navigated several detours before landing on the Giants’ roster in 2007, then wound up becoming the first kicker in NFL postseason history to make two game-winning field goals in overtime.
Tynes holds Giants’ regular-season records by hitting 204 straight extra points (2007-12), 46 single-season PATs without a miss (2012), making a field goal in 26 straight games (2011-12), and scoring in 61 consecutive games (2009-12).
He ranks among the franchise leaders with 586 career points (second), 220 career PATs (second), 146 career field goal attempts (fourth), 122 career field goals made (third), and an 83.6% career field goal pct. (fourth 2007-12), 39 field goal attempts in a season (fourth in 2012), 33 field goals made in a season (fourth in 2012), 145 points in a season (second in 2012), 46 PATs in a season (tied for third in 2012).
The Giants acquired Tynes from Kansas City before the 2007 season in exchange for a 2008 seventh-round pick. From 2001-06, Tynes, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Troy, had sandwiched time with the Chiefs (2001-02, 2004-06) around stops with the Scottish Claymores of NFL Europe (2002) and the CFL’s Ottawa Renegades (2002-03). He also became the NFL’s first-ever Scottish-born player when he made his debut in the 2004 Chiefs' game.
Tynes made his first significant mark for the Giants in the 2007 NFC Championship Game at Green Bay, which was played in a temperature of minus 1 degree and a wind chill factor of minus 23.
He made field goals from 29 and 37 yards in the first half, but missed fourth-quarter attempts from 43 and then 36 at the gun. With 12:25 left in overtime, Tynes raced onto the field ahead of head coach Tom Coughlin’s signal and hit from 47 yards for a 23-20 win on the longest postseason field goal in Lambeau Field history.
In the 2011 NFL Championship Game at San Francisco, Tynes had to battle a muddy, rain-soaked Candlestick Park field that only got worse in overtime. But Holder Steve Weatherford handled a low snap and Tynes drilled a 31-yard field goal with 7:06 left to cap a 20-17 victory.
In 2024, Tynes was named 91st on the list of the all-time Giants’ Top 100 Players as selected by an independent committee of journalists, NFL/Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, and superfans polled by the team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Kicker Graham Gano switched from No. 5 to No. 9 in 2022 after punter Riley Dixon became a salary-cap casualty and signed a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams. In five seasons with the Giants, Gano has hit 87.2% of his field goals (109-125) and 95.9% of his extra points (93-97). Gano’s streak of making 37 consecutive field goals from 2020-21 is tied for the fourth-longest in NFL history.
Reserve wide receiver Da’Quan Felton was also given No. 9 after he signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Virginia Tech in the off-season. Last season, he caught 32 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns for the Hokies.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.